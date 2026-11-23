This one hurt more than any other loss this season. The 38–17 final against No. 2 Utah tells only part of the story. TCU trailed 17–0 at halftime, then scored two third-quarter touchdowns and tied it on a 32-yard field goal with 9:26 left in the fourth. Utah answered with 21 straight points to put the game away.

TCU fell to 5–6 and needs a win at Texas Tech to reach bowl eligibility. On Sunday, athletic director Mike Buddie announced that TCU had fired Sonny Dykes after a broader review of the program. Defensive coordinator Andy Avalos will lead the Horned Frogs as interim head coach in the regular-season finale. Read Mike Buddie’s explanation.

Can the Horned Frogs rally behind Avalos on a short week? I’d like to see what he can do as the program’s leader. Here’s how each unit graded out against Utah and what needs to improve before Thanksgiving night.

TCU Offense Grades vs. Utah

Quarterback: C

With Jaden Craig sidelined by injury, Adam Schobel made his first career start against the nation’s No. 2 team. It was a tough assignment, and the young quarterback kept competing even after TCU fell behind by 17.

Schobel went 15-of-31 for 106 yards with two interceptions and added 30 rushing yards on 12 carries. He made some impressive throws, including a 28-yard completion to Jordan Dwyer on third-and-13 that helped set up the tying field goal.

The stat line also reflects what was happening around him. Drops hurt promising possessions, and a penalty wiped out what would have been a 13-yard touchdown pass to Ed Small. I liked what I saw from Schobel under those circumstances.

TCU QB Adam Schobel just made a fearless third down throw on 3rd & long against the No. 2 team in the country in his first career start. We have a tie game in the 4th quarter.



Big 12 After Dark strikes again pic.twitter.com/EYlTNjAaDj — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) November 22, 2026

Running Backs: A+

Where has this production been all season? Jeremy Payne rushed 12 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns. He got only two carries before halftime, then scored both of TCU’s third-quarter touchdowns to get the Horned Frogs back in the game.

I would have liked to see Payne get more carries earlier. Once TCU leaned on him, Utah had trouble getting the Horned Frogs off the field.

Wide Receivers: C

Drops made Schobel’s first start harder. The missed connection that stood out came with 4:59 left and TCU down 24–17. Schobel’s pass intended for Ed Small fell incomplete on third-and-2. TCU punted, and Utah went 91 yards for the touchdown that made it a two-score game. Jordan Dwyer led the Horned Frogs with five catches for 55 yards.

Tight Ends: C-

Utah limited Kari Ashley to four catches for 13 yards. The Horned Frogs had little room to work underneath, and one of their most reliable targets averaged just over three yards per catch.

Offensive Line: D

Utah sacked Schobel four times. The line opened holes for Payne, but pass protection remained a problem. The most costly sack came from the Utah 2-yard line and pushed TCU back 11 yards on the drive that ended in the tying field goal.

Overall Offense Grade: C-

Payne gave the offense a way back into the game. The missed chances in the passing game, especially near the goal line and on third down in the fourth quarter, kept TCU from taking the lead.

TCU linebacker Hudson Hooper raises a hand during the alma mater after the TCU–Utah game on Nov. 21, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Tony Beblowski / KillerFrogs.com

TCU Defense Grades vs. Utah

Defensive Line: B-

TCU got pressure on Devon Dampier at times and finished with four sacks as a team. The front helped keep Utah scoreless in the third quarter while the Horned Frogs cut the deficit to three.

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Linebackers: B+

Hudson Hooper led TCU with nine tackles and added a sack and a pass breakup. Max Carroll made eight tackles. The linebackers had a solid night overall, though Utah still found room in the passing game.

Secondary: D

This was the roughest outing I’ve seen from TCU’s secondary this season. Dampier threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. His 85-yard touchdown pass to Larry Simmons with 2:59 left stretched Utah’s lead to 31–17. TCU needs to tighten up its coverage before facing Texas Tech.

Overall Defense Grade: C+

The defense gave TCU time to climb back into the game, but Utah drove 75 yards for the go-ahead touchdown after the tying field goal. The long Simmons touchdown made any second comeback much harder.

TCU specialists John Hoyet Chance and Kyle Lemmermann stand for the alma mater after the TCU–Utah game on Nov. 21, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Tony Beblowski / KillerFrogs.com

TCU Special Teams Grades vs. Utah

Kicking: A

Kyle Lemmermann made both extra points and hit a 32-yard field goal to tie the game at 17 in the fourth quarter.

TCU drills the 32-yard field goal to tie things up@TCUFootball pic.twitter.com/9weZ0vYOpT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 22, 2026

Punting: A+

John Hoyet Chance averaged 58.9 yards on seven punts, totaling 412 yards. He put four inside the 20, pinned Utah at the 1 and hit an 81-yarder. It’s easy to see why his leg stands out.

Returners: B+

Jacobe Hayes gained 19 yards on TCU’s only kickoff return. The Horned Frogs did not return a punt.

Overall Special Teams Grade: A

Lemmermann made every kick he attempted, and Chance repeatedly made Utah start deep in its own territory. Special teams gave TCU a chance to win the field-position battle.

TCU Coaching Grade vs. Utah (D)

Coming back from 17 down deserves credit. The biggest missed opportunity came after TCU reached the Utah 2 in the fourth quarter. A sack and a penalty turned a chance to take the lead into a tying field goal. Utah then scored on its final three possessions. Those are the stretches that stand out when grading the staff.

TCU’s Overall Grade vs. Utah (C−)

The third-quarter comeback showed what this team can do when Payne gets the ball and the defense gets stops. TCU had a chance to take the lead in the fourth. How quickly the game got away after that is what will stick with me.

Read JD Andress’ takeaways from TCU’s loss to Utah.

What TCU Must Fix Before Texas Tech

TCU visits Texas Tech at 7 p.m. CT on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 26. With bowl eligibility on the line, I want to see the Horned Frogs give Payne touches early, protect the quarterback on third down and take away the deep ball. Avalos has a short week to get them ready.

Stay Connected

Keep up with the Frogs through TCU Horned Frogs On SI and KillerFrogs.com . Which grades would you change? Join the conversation on the KillerFrogs Fan Forum and follow KillerFrogs on LinkedIn . Catch up on the Utah game thread.