TCU fired Sonny Dykes on Sunday. Now the Horned Frogs are preparing for a new chapter. Defensive coordinator Andy Avalos will lead the Frogs as interim head coach, starting with their regular-season finale.

Avalos addressed the media Monday for the first time since the announcement. He discussed what Dykes meant to the team and staff, what changes with him in charge, and how the Frogs are preparing for the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Thanksgiving night.

For all the talk surrounding the coaching change, Avalos made one thing clear. TCU still has a football game to play, and the Frogs intend to finish the regular season on a high note.

Avalos Thanks Sonny Dykes and His Family

Avalos opened by thanking Dykes and his family for the opportunity to join TCU football. He talked about what that opportunity meant to his own family, the staff and the players in Fort Worth.

"I just want to start off by first saying thank you to Coach Dykes and his family, not only for allowing us to come here and work at this institution and be a part of this program, to live in this city," Avalos said. "It's been unbelievable for our family and I, the rest of the staff feels the same way, the players, very grateful for him and the things that he's done for all of us in our lives and the opportunities he's given us."

The coaching change brought a rush of emotion throughout the building. Avalos said football needed to take a back seat while everyone processed the news.

"With the wave of emotions that hit yesterday, given the circumstances and the situation, it's understandable that football had to take a backseat yesterday," Avalos said. "There's times in life when football needs to take a backseat and it did."

Avalos was proud of how the players and staff responded. The team came together and thanked Dykes as a group. With a short week ahead, the Frogs had little time before they had to turn their attention to Texas Tech.

Avalos Embraces His Role as TCU Interim Head Coach

Taking over a football team is never easy, especially with one regular-season game left and only a few days to prepare. Avalos expressed confidence in the team and said it was an honor to lead it.

"Bearing the responsibility of carrying this flag and moving it forward, I take that with great honor that they would ask me and to be in position to help lead these young men to finish this season strong," Avalos said.

Avalos is no stranger to being a head coach, as he led Boise State from 2021 through 2023. He believes that experience, along with his familiarity with TCU and the coaching staff, will help him navigate through the murky waters.

He explained that the transition should not significantly change the program's game-day management, as he has already met with the staff to discuss new responsibilities. When asked whether he would like to be considered for the permanent head coaching vacancy, he remained focused on the goal ahead, which is beating Texas Tech.

"My primary focus is the players right now," Avalos said. "The Lord only knows the cards and, you know, I love being here."

His immediate goal is to help the Frogs win in Lubbock.

"For me, I got one objective, is to be the best I can for this team this week, and help these people that are on this staff, and these players," Avalos said.

What Avalos Sees in TCU’s Defense

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

While the coaching change took up much of the press conference, Avalos also talked about how the defense has developed this season.

Avalos credited the defense’s progress to the players’ buy-in, leadership and willingness to make sacrifices. He pointed to Max Carroll and Hudson Hooper stepping up at linebacker and credited position coach Ken Wilson for helping develop the group.

Avalos wants those players competing for championships, and he wants to see them grow off the field, too.

"Yeah, we want to compete to win championships. There's no moral victories, okay? We want to compete to win championships. We want to compete with the best in the nation," Avalos said.

That second part is personal to Avalos, a father of two daughters.

"I got two little girls. I want to see these guys grow as people, too," Avalos said.

Sonny Dykes raises an arm during the TCU alma mater after the Horned Frogs played Utah on Nov. 21, 2026. | Tony Beblowski / KillerFrogs.com

TCU Turns Its Attention to the Battle for the Saddle

Avalos kept coming back to the game in front of him. The Frogs have a tough assignment in Lubbock, and what better way to lift the mood than with a win? TCU and Texas Tech kick off at 7 p.m. CT on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, on ESPN.

The staff moved Monday’s practice to the afternoon, giving coaches more time to game-plan on a short week. Avalos said getting the team mentally ready came first.

"Given the circumstances, being our best mentally is the first thing at hand, and that's where it starts," Avalos said.

He also talked about the importance of keeping the game plan simple, getting the players physically fresh, and making sure they are mentally prepared.

Avalos pointed to the challenge of defending a quarterback who can hurt the Frogs with his arm and his legs. He wants TCU ready for both.

TCU has limited time to prepare, but Avalos expressed confidence in his coaching staff and the players' ability to get ready.

What Comes Next for TCU Football?

TCU is 5–6 after its loss to Utah. There are still plenty of questions about who gets the head coaching job and what the roster will look like. When asked whether the Frogs would accept a bowl invitation, Avalos brought the conversation back to Thursday night.

His message inside the building was to support one another, stay together and finish what they started.

My favorite line from the entire press conference was, “The Lord only knows the cards.” It’s all in the Lord’s hands, and only He knows what the future of TCU football will look like. Right now, it’s time to rally behind the Frogs and cheer them across the finish line. And I think I could get used to seeing Andy Avalos at the podium.

Stay connected with KillerFrogs.com for TCU football coverage and join the conversation on the KillerFrogs Fan Forum. What do you want to see from the Frogs on Thanksgiving night?