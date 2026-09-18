Gabriel Brooks will head into one of North Crowley’s biggest games of the 2026 season with a new home for his college career.

The North Crowley offensive lineman announced Thursday that he has flipped his commitment from Stephen F. Austin to TCU, giving the Horned Frogs another in-state addition to their 2027 recruiting class.

Brooks had been committed to SFA before receiving an offer from TCU earlier this month.

“TCU was a better opportunity to grow more in the classroom and also on the field and to be home with family,” Brooks told KillerFrogs reporter J.D. Andress.

Brooks joins quarterback Brice McCurdy among TCU’s 2027 commitments.

The commitment gives TCU another offensive line prospect from a prominent North Texas program. Brooks is a senior offensive lineman for North Crowley and wears No. 80.

247Sports lists Brooks as a 6-foot-5, 265-pound offensive tackle from Fort Worth. The recruiting service recorded his commitment to TCU on Sept. 17. North Crowley’s roster lists him at 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds.

Brooks told KillerFrogs that he has played offensive tackle for about a year and does not expect to change positions at TCU.

After long conversation with my family and countless prayers, i've made the decision to decommit from SFA and flip to THE University of TCU! All glory to God for both of the opportunities, but i'm staying 🏠💜 #GoFrogs @TCUFootball @CoachSonnyDykes @DemarcusHarri01 @CoachKPark pic.twitter.com/nQyK1F2xz2 — Gabriel Brooks (@biggabe2027) September 17, 2026

Brooks Turns His Attention to Duncanville

His commitment comes at an important point in North Crowley’s season.

The Panthers enter Friday night’s matchup against Duncanville with a 3-0 record after opening the season with victories over Aledo, Southlake Carroll and Humble Summer Creek.

North Crowley defeated Aledo 26-0, Southlake Carroll 40-10 and Summer Creek 41-20.

Now, the Panthers turn their attention to Duncanville in their first district game of the season. The matchup features two of the most recognizable programs in Texas high school football.

North Crowley is ranked No. 3 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings. Duncanville enters the game with a 1-2 record after losses to Allen and DeSoto and a victory over Cedar Hill.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Panther Stadium in Duncanville.

With his college decision made, Brooks can turn his attention back to football and Friday night’s matchup with Duncanville.

The offensive lineman has been part of a North Crowley program that has established itself among the state’s elite. The Panthers finished 16-0 in 2024 and won the Class 6A Division I state championship before going 12-2 in 2025. North Crowley has opened the 2026 season 3-0.

Brooks originally committed to SFA before the TCU offer led him to reconsider his decision and choose the opportunity to play closer to home.

While his recruitment is now settled, Brooks still has a senior season to complete. Friday night gives him an immediate opportunity to put the recruiting process aside and help North Crowley take the next step against Duncanville.

Related: Recapping TCU’s Top Target Day

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