The Horned Frogs Recruiting Roundup

TCU is in the middle part of their spring practice sessions, and there are plenty of recruits from the classes of 2027 and beyond who have made their way to Fort Worth to get a look at the Horned Frogs on Friday. We caught up with some who to get their thoughts and reactions.

Alexander Herrera | 2027 | OL | 6'7" 330 lbs | Crowley High School | Crowley, TX | Recruiting Ranking- Rivals Industry Ranking: 3-star- 1057 Nationally / 78 OT / 128 TX

Herrera received his offer from TCU in February 2025 and has the Horned Frogs near the top of his list.

What Stood Out During His Visit

“The biggest highlight of the visit was talking to the former TCU players who are in the NFL. They were able to give me lots of information about transitioning from high school to the next level. I got to connect the most with Coach Ricker (Offensive line coach A.J. Ricker), Coach Sammis (Offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis), Coach Swingle (Assistant offensive line coach Ryan Swingle), and, of course, Coach Dykes (Head coach Sonny Dykes).

My recruitment is going amazingly! Aside from TCU, SMU, Arizona State, and Arkansas are some other schools I have been in contact with. But I am starting to narrow down on schools I can see myself at, with TCU being #1 on that list,” Herrera said.

He has upcoming practice visits to Arkansas and SMU. He also has an official visit set with the Mustangs the weekend of June 20-22.

Had an amazing day at @TCUFootball today!! Thank you @CoachSonnyDykes for allowing my mother and I into yalls beautiful home!! Thank you again @BGChrisOwens and @CoachRickerOL and @CoachSammis for the invitation out! Can’t wait to be back out soon! #GoFrogs #BleedPurple 🐸 pic.twitter.com/QaAthhkMrv — Alexander “Big Country” Herrera 3⭐️OT (@AlexanderH08_) April 3, 2026

Rontrae Carter | 2027 | DB | 6'1" 190 lbs | Archbishop Shaw High School | Marrero, LA Recruiting Ranking- Rivals Industry Ranking: 3-star- 630 NATL / 64 S / 17 LA | 247Sports Composite: 3-star- 658 NATL / 64 S / 19 LA

Clark picked up his offer from TCU last March, and holds over 20 offers.

What Stood Out During His Visit

“Some highlights of the practice were seeing some of the team scrimmage in action and just being able to feel the intensity of the practice. I had a chance to connect with all the defensive coaches and Coach Dykes. My recruitment is going well, shout out to the man above for all these blessings,” Carter said.

Houston, Baylor, Tulane, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State are some other schools in the mix. He does have an official visit with the Bulldogs coming up.

Linc Frazier | 2029 | QB | 6'2" 205 lbs | Willis High School | Willis, TX

Frazier received his latest offer from the Horned Frogs after he met and spoke with quarterbacks coach Brad Robbins.

What Stood Out During His Visit

“Getting to really watch the quarterbacks and see how they practiced was great! Also, the scrimmage was cool, and chopping it up with former QB Max Duggan was great and welcomed knowledge. I got to connect with Coach Robbins (Quarterbacks coach Brad Robbins), and we were just talking about football, and he said they were extending me an offer. It was pretty cool. Some other schools I'm hearing from are Texas, Texas Tech, Alabama, Baylor, Houston, Oregon, Arizona, and Kentucky,” Frazier said.

He also has offers from Arizona State, Houston, North Texas, UTSA, and Baylor. He is planning on taking a visit to Baylor and Houston soon.

Brice McCurdy | 2027 | QB | 6'1" 205 lbs | Robinson High School | Robinson, TX | Recruiting Ranking- Rivals Industry Ranking: 3-star- 762 NATL / 49 QB / 100 TX | 247Sports Composite: 3-star- 752 NATL / 43 QB / 105 TX

McCurdy committed to the Horned Frogs on February 14, choosing them over Baylor, Cincinnati, UCF, Arizona, and Duke.

Why TCU is Standing Out

“Some of the highlights of my time at practice were getting to catch up with some of the other big recruits and really building those relationships early. It was good being around guys who all have the same mindset and goals. Another highlight was seeing the new offense in live action. Watching how everything flows and how they plan to use their quarterback showed me how I fit into the system. I got to spend some time with Coach Dykes, Coach Robbins, and Coach Sammis at the coaches’ house after practice. We talked ball, but we also talked about life and what they expect from their guys on and off the field. Being able to sit down and just have normal conversations with them means a lot to me, and proves I picked the right place to be in my near future,” McCurdy said.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 QB Brice McCurdy has Committed to TCU, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’1 205 QB from Waco, TX chose the Horned Frogs over Cincinnati and Baylor



“Finally home, GO FROGS 🐸”https://t.co/mST6MLskWg pic.twitter.com/JIax28MYDF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 14, 2026

Jaiden “JJ” Fields | 2027 | ATH | 6'1" 190 lbs | Hutto High School | Hutto, TX | Recruiting Ranking- Rivals Industry Ranking: 3-star- 557 NATL / 20 ATH / 77 TX | 247Sports Composite: 3-star- 538 NATL / 37 ATH / 74 TX

Fields received his offer from TCU on November 8 after meeting with Dykes, safeties, and nickel coach Tre Watson.

Inside His TCU Visit

“Some highlights of practice were the intensity of it and how they were running it with efficiency. Every time I go there, I connect the most with Coach Tre, with whom I have a great relationship. I also got to catch up with Coach Dykes a little bit, too. Some other schools I am hearing from are Texas A&M, SMU, Arizona State, Kansas State, North Carolina, Kentucky, Iowa State, and Oklahoma,” Fields said.

He is planning on taking visits to Oklahoma, Arizona State, North Carolina, and Iowa State.

Ryder Flugence | 2029 | QB | 6'5" 205 lbs | Boerne Champion High School | Boerne, TX

Flugence added his latest offer from the Horned Frogs when he met with Robbins on Friday.

What He Heard From Coaches

“I really enjoyed being able to see them scrimmage. That was a great opportunity to see how those guys work and the speed of college football. The staff at TCU was amazing; they made me feel very wanted there and made sure that there was someone there with me to guide me around and tell me about the school. I was able to talk with some of the coaches in person, as well as Coach Robbins, who offered me, and Coach Taylor (Assistant quarterback coach Shaun Taylor). It was a great experience. My recruitment has gone amazingly. I am so blessed by the Lord and grateful to receive this much attention for being my age,” Flugence said.

He also has offers from Texas Tech and UTSA.

Caleb Siler | 2027 | OT | 6'8" 290 lbs | Gunter High School | Gunter, TX | Recruiting Ranking- Rivals Industry Ranking: 3-star- 596 NATL / 47 OT / 84 TX | 247Sports Composite: 3-star - 538 NATL / 47 OT / 74 TX

Siler received his offer from TCU on January 16 after speaking with Dykes, and it is one of his top schools.

What's Driving Interest in TCU

“The energy and intensity at practice were great, and I loved seeing Coach Ricker and Coach Sammis in action. One of the highlights was that they had a former player panel that included three recent graduates who are all playing in the NFL. Just hearing their experiences and how TCU prepared them for their next steps was impressive. I had a chance to sit in on the team meeting with Coach Dykes and Coach Sammis, the position meetings with Coach Ricker and Coach Swingle. And throughout the event with Coach Owens (Assistant Director of Player Personnel Chris Owens). TCU continues to set itself apart with its recruiting process with me. It was an incredible visit on Friday,” Siler said.

He has planned visits for South Carolina, Texas A&M, Arkansas, SMU, Baylor, UCLA, and Stanford.

What an incredible day at @TCUFootball with @CoachSonnyDykes @CoachSammis @CoachRickerOL @Coach_Swingle and @BGChrisOwens! Loved sitting in on the meetings, watching practices and getting to talk with some of the alumni! #GoFrogs 🐸 pic.twitter.com/SZCkegbfbv — Caleb Siler - 6’8, 290lb OT 2027 (@caleb_siler) April 3, 2026

Khamill Pruitt | 2026 | WR | 6'2" 175 lbs | Lamar High School | Arlington, TX | Recruiting Ranking- Rivals Industry Ranking: 3-star- 780 NATL / 114 WR / 104 TX | 247Sports Composite: 3-star- 777 NATL / 105 WR / 105 TX

Pruitt has already signed with the Horned Frogs and will be on campus soon.

What Stood Out During His Visit

“The highlight for me was watching the wide receivers group before I got on campus. I was able to connect with Coach Kelly (Wide receivers coach Malcolm Kelly) and Coach Drayden (Assistant Director of Player Personnel Joshua Drayden),” Pruitt said.

Carson Holzapfel | 2028 | OL | 6'3" 275 lbs | Grapevine High School | Grapevine, TX

Holzapfel was at practice on Monday. While his recruitment is still in the early stages, he has been on campus a few times already, with the last being the Open House.

Inside the TCU Visit Experience

“Practice was great today. What really stood out was the high tempo and how detailed and organized everything was. I got a close look at the offensive line and watched Coach Ricker and Coach Swingle really emphasize fundamentals and technique in every drill. The intensity during the one-on-ones stood out the most; it got me fired up for my own spring practices coming up in a couple of weeks. Before practice, I met up with Coach Owens, who gave me a great overview of how everything runs and how things are going within the program. I also had the chance to talk with Coach Ricker and Coach Swingle about recruitment, what they look for in an offensive lineman, and how their approach to recruiting is a little different than most schools.

It was also great to see Steve Avila back at practice. He was a huge influence, coaching the guys on the side and staying after to help. It says a lot when NFL players come back to give their time and pour into the program like that. I’ve got a busy summer coming up with visits and camps planned at SMU, TCU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, New Mexico, and Navy, and I’m looking forward to continuing to build relationships and compete,” Holzapfel said.