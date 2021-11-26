Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    TCU Football at Iowa State: Game Day Thread - Live!
    Publish date:

    Follow the KillerFrogs Fan Forum for play-by-play action and instant reactions to the game.
    Author:

    © Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

    KillerFrog's Fan Forum - lowering office productivity since 1997 - is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source for how fans are feeling at that moment on a host of topics.

    The Game Day Thread, sponsored by Long Drink contains play-by-play action as well as up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day.

    FOLLOW LIVE! CLICK HERE

    FOR THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY

    You can also now follow the game day thread, and all other Killer Frogs Fan Forums discussion threads, on the new KillerFrogs app available in Apple App Store and Google Play.

