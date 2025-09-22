Grading Hoover: How Well Did Josh Hoover Play Against SMU?
Josh Hoover just keeps on slinging it. Through three games this season, TCU's junior gunslinger has thrown for 1,000 yards, well on his way to breaking his own Horned Frogs' single-season passing record that he set last year. Better yet, his play has helped TCU surge to a 3-0 start and garner a No. 24 ranking on this week's edition of the AP Poll.
Against SMU in the finale of the long-tenured Battle of the Iron Skillet rivalry (at least for now), Hoover threw it all over the yard, completing 22 of his 40 passes for 379 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He spread the ball around, finding six different Horned Frog receivers for completions, but Eric McAlister was his favorite target as the two connected eight times for 254 yards and three scores.
Hoover's stat line is enough to impress even the stingiest of box score watchers, but his film against the Ponies was even more impressive.
Hoover's first touchdown of the game came on the TCU offense's opening drive. The Horned Frogs faced a third-and-17, the second third-and-ridiculously-long of the drive. Four plays earlier, TCU was faced with a third-and-18, and Hoover picked up the first with two runs, one on fourth-and-5. This time, Hoover used his legs again, escaping the pocket, running to his right. As he was uprooted by an SMU defender, Hoover delivered a strike down the sideline to McAlister, who broke a tackle and powered his way into the end zone. The throw was perfect, just over the outstretched hand of a hopeful interceptor, right into the chest of McAlister.
Late in the third quarter, Hoover made a similar throw on the run down the sideline to McAlister, who appeared to high-point the ball and get a foot down in bounds, but referees ruled it incomplete, robbing the Hoover-McAlister duo of a fourth touchdown connection.
Hoover's excellent stat line wasn't predicated on superhero throws alone. He was excellent on third-and-medium/third-and-long situations, hitting quick routes and allowing his receivers to run after the catch. In the fourth quarter, after SMU took its first lead of the game, the Frogs were faced with a third-and-five in their own territory. Hoover threw a bullet into the hands of McAlister, and had McAlister been tackled immediately, it still would have been good enough for a first down. Instead, the big wide receiver broke a tackle, and then another, before running 70 yards for a touchdown.
Frankly, Hoover was great in this game, but McAlister was probably TCU's MVP. Hoover's worst throw of the day came on third-and-15 in the fourth quarter on a deep ball that was tipped at the line of scrimmage, resulting in a wobbly, floating pass down the field; the exact type of pass you expect to be intercepted. But McAlister backtracked and caught the ball for a gain of 30 yards.
TCU's quarterback completed only 55% of his passes and threw one interception (probably should have been two), but Hoover made every big throw he was asked to make, excelling on third downs and while under pressure. His performance in the win garnered national attention (he currently has the sixth-best odds to win the Heisman trophy).
Overall, there was not much to complain about while watching Hoover slide and dice the SMU secondary. He gets an A- from me. His completion percentage could have been much better, and a few of his decisions were questionable, but that is to be expected for a guy who throws it as much as Hoover does.