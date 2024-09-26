How To Watch, Listen, And Keep Up With TCU Vs. Kansas
The TCU Horned Frogs are set for another in-conference game as they take on the Kansas Jayhawks.
TCU is coming off an upsetting loss to the SMU Mustangs as they were soundly defeated 66-42. Anyone who watched that game knows that the score is closer than the game was. The Horned Frogs struggled to run the ball as they had 65 yards on 32 carries which is an average of around 2.0 yards per carry. Cam Cook did get a rushing touchdown on the day but only had 24 yards in 14 rushes. Josh Hoover would throw two interceptions on the day but also have a four-touchdown game. Hoover would throw for nearly 400 yards as he finished with 396.
Kansas is off to a rough start as they have their last three games including their last game against West Virginia. Jalon Daniels had a passing touchdown and an interception. Devin Neal had a huge workload for the Jayhawks with 27 carries on the day and 110 yards. Kansas was the better team coming into the season but TCU has had a better starting stretch.
This game will be a chance for both teams to get back on the right path. Here are all of the viewing details you need to know.
- Game Day: Saturday, September 28, 2024
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT
- ESPN Matchup Predictor: Jayhawks 60.8%, Horned Frogs 39.2%
- Line: -1.5 Jayhawks
- TCU Record: 2-2
- Kansas Record: 1-3
- Watch: ESPN +
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)
- TCU Player To Watch: Josh Hoover
- Kansas Player To Watch: Devin Neal
- Radio: KZPS 92.5 FM, SiriusXM 388, TuneIn with Brian Estridge, Landry Burdine, and, Elvis Gallegos
- Spanish Radio: KTNO 620 AM, Varsity Network with Miguel Cruz, Rolando de Luna
- Live Updates: KillerFrogs' Game Day Thread
