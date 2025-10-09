How to Watch, Listen & Get Live Updates - TCU at Kansas State
TCU moved back into the win column last week with a 35-21 win over Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. This week, the Frogs will hit the road for the first time since their loss to Arizona State in Tempe, traveling to Manhattan, Kansas, to take on 2-4 Kansas State. The Wildcats have been a disappointment since their Week 0 loss to Iowa State in Dublin, Ireland. Since then, the team squeaked out a win over FCS North Dakota, lost to Army, Arizona, and Baylor. Kansas State's only other win came against UCF two weeks ago.
Kansas State's four losses have all been by single digits and by a total of 13 points.
The Wildcats have won the last two meetings between the two programs, stomping TCU 41-3 in 2023 and holding off the Frogs in the Big 12 Championship Game in 2022, despite an incredible effort from former TCU quarterback Max Duggan. The Horned Frogs' last win against Kansas State came on October 22, 2022, by a score of 38-28. TCU last won in Manhattan in 2017.
TCU at Kansas State - Game Details
Date: Saturday, October 11
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Location: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas
Television: Fox Sports with Tim Brandon, Devin Gardner and Josh Sims
Radio: KZPS 92.5 FM, iHeart Radio App/ Varsity App/ Riff Ram App with Brian Estridge, Marshall Newhouse and Elvis Gallegos
Spanish Radio: KWRD 100.7 FM with Miquel Cruz and Roberto Ramirez
Live Updates: KillerFrogs.com Game Day Thread.
This forum is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source of how fans feel at that moment on a host of topics. The Game Day Thread contains play-by-play action and up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day. Let's hear from you! Follow in real time as fans react to the game. See what they are saying - the good, the bad, and the ugly - about the game.
FOLLOW LIVE! (link will be updated a few hours prior to kickoff)
TCU at Kansas State - Game Notes
TCU's Namdi Obiazor is the older brother of Kansas State's Chiddi Obiazor.
A win on Saturday would give TCU its fifth win in its first six games for the first time since 2022, when the team started 6-0. The Horned Frogs also started 6-0 in 2017 and 2015.