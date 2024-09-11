How to Watch, Listen, & Get Live Updates - TCU vs. UCF
The TCU Horned Frogs have a very important game coming up as they will be taking on the UCF Knights at home in a primetime 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff.
This game will be highlighted by the quarterback position. TCU will be led into this contest by Josh Hoover, the sophomore standout who had a big game for the Horned Frogs last weekend as they walked away with a 45-0 victory. On the other side, KJ Jefferson will be taking the Knights to battle as the former Arkansas quarterback and current UCF QB can dominate with both his throwing and running ability.
TCU vs. UCF - Game Details
Below are all of the viewing details for this game that is highly anticipated not only from these two fanbases but throughout the BIG 12 community as well.
Date: Saturday, September 7
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
Television: FOX with Connor Onion and Mark Helfrich
Radio: KZPS 92.5 FM, SiriusXM 158/198, TuneIn with Brian Estridge, Landry Burdine, and Elvis Gallegos
Spanish Radio: KTNO 620 AM, Varsity Network with Miguel Cruz and Rolando de Luna
Live Updates: KillerFrogs Fan Forum Game Day Thread
Line: TCU -1.5
TCU vs. UCF - Game Notes
Below are some notes that are worth looking into prior to the game on Saturday.
- The Horned Frogs are 2-0 for the first time since 2022, when they reached the College Football Playoff National Championship.
- This will be the first meeting on the gridiron between the Horned Frogs and Knights.
- TCU is 5-7 all-time against teams from the Sunshine State, going 2-1 against Florida State and 3-6 versus the Hurricanes.
- It has taken TCU head coach Sonny Dykes just 29 games to reach 20 wins at TCU. Only Francis A. Schmidt (24, 1929-30) and two-time national championship head coach Dutch Meyer (25, 1934-35) reached the mark quicker.
