The Problem That Couldn't Be Ignored

TCU didn't have a talent problem.

It had a turnover problem.

Over the past two seasons, the Horned Frogs moved the ball as well as almost anyone in the Big 12, but too often, drives ended with the ball going the other way.

Head Coach Sonny Dykes didn't dance around it during an appearance on Frogs Today: "Josh started 31 games here as a quarterback, and we turned the ball over 40 -- he turned the ball over 42 times in those 31 starts."

That's more than one turnover per game rfom the most important position on the field.

And for a program chasing a return to the College Football Playoff, it was the difference between being good and being dangerous.

Over three seasons, Josh Hoover threw 33 interceptions.

More than one every game.

That's a problem TCU has been trying to fix.

The Turnover Problem That Defined the Offense

To understand why Jaden Craig matters so much to this program, you have to understand just how damaging the turnover problem became. In the 2024-25 season, Hoover threw 11 interceptions and lost 6 fumbles. This last season, he threw 13 picks and lost 2 fumbles. His 13 interceptions in 12 games that season were the most of any Big 12 quarterback in the 2025 season

It wasn't just the volume; it was the timing. Hoover threw multiple interceptions in five separate games during the 2025 season, a pattern that made it nearly impossible for TCU to keep momentum in close games. The Horned Frogs went 9-4, beat USC in the Alamo Bowl with Ken Seals leading the way, and showed flashes of a team capable of much more. But game after game, the interceptions came at the worst possible moments.

The Horned Frogs didn't rank in the top 70 nationally in rushing yards per game during any of Hoover's three seasons as a starter, forcing the quarterback to shoulder an enormous passing load that inevitably led to mistakes. Turnovers weren't entirely on Hoover, but the numbers demanded a change.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) is strip-sacked by Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Keaten Wade (27) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Who Sonny Dykes Is Betting On

As a transfer from Harvard, Craig totaled 6,074 passing yards over three seasons with the Crimson and posted a remarkable 52-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Let that sink in. In the 2025 season alone, Hoover threw more interceptions than Craig has thrown his entire career.

Craig was particularly cautious with the ball, giving away just 12 interceptions across 714 career attempts, a 1.68% interception rate. Hoover tossed 33 interceptions on 1,183 attempts, a 2.79% interception rate. That difference in ball security isn't a small margin, it's a completely different philosophy at the position.

Head coach Sonny Dykes praised Craig’s size and mobility after the first day of spring practice, noting, “there’s an extra running dimension, I think, that we haven’t maybe had in the past.” At 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, Craig has the physical tools to be a real dual-threat, and a quarterback who can extend plays with his legs is also one who can avoid the panic throws that turn into interceptions.

A New Offensive Coordinator In Town

Craig doesn't walk into this situation alone. TCU hired new offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis, who arrives with a reputation for quarterback development, strong protection concepts, and a balanced run-pass approach designed to limit turnovers.

Dykes made the connection explicit when discussing why Sammis was the right hire. Dykes pointed out that Sammis was the offensive coordinator at UConn last season, and their quarterback threw just one interception all season, adding, "That's where we want to get to." A system built around ball security, paired with a quarterback who has proven he can protect the football at an elite rate, is exactly what TCU needs to excel.

TCU also brought in former UConn running backs coach Antonio Wilcox and Brad Robbins, who worked alongside Sammis at UConn, to build out the new offensive staff. The continuity from their previous program is intentional. Sammis isn't rebuilding a new system from scratch, he's importing a proven model into Fort Worth.

Ex-UConn offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis looks on during a Huskies football game. | UConn Athletic

Will The Talent Translate?

The obvious question mark surrounding Craig is the jump from FCS to FBS, from the Ivy League to the Big 12. It's a legitimate concern, and Craig knows it.

"I think my decision to come to TCU was to prove that the talent translates and transcends levels," Craig said after the first spring practice. "It's not just that I can look good in the Ivy League. I want to show that I can look good in front of anybody."

His former Harvard head coach Andrew Aurich, who has also coached at the FBS level and in the NFL, believes Craig can adjust. He also acknowledged that the speed he faced in the Ivy League is nothing like what he'll see from everyone in the Big 12. The physical upgrade in competition is real, But Craig's track record of decision-making and ball security at Harvard is equally real.

What 2026 Will Ultimately Decide

TCU opens the 2026 season against North Carolina on August 29 in Dublin, Ireland, a massive stage for a quarterback making his FBS debut. If Craig can walk off that field having protected the football, the conversation in Fort Worth will shift overnight. After three years of turnover-fueled frustration, the Horned Frogs believe their clean slate is finally here.

But until it shows up on Saturday's in the Big 12, it's still a projection.

What do you think? Does Craig finx the turnover problem, or is there more to it? Join the conversation on the KillerFrogs Fan Forum.