Keys to the Game: Battle of the Iron Skillet
The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) welcome their crosstown rivals, the SMU Mustangs (2-1), for the final battle of the Iron Skillet. In the finale of what has been an annual home-and-home series since 1922, the Frogs are looking to roll on and take back the saddle.
Maintain the Right Mindset from Start to Finish:
One of the biggest frustrations Sonny Dykes expressed following TCU's victory over the ACU Wildcats on Saturday was the team's mindset. Following the win Dykes said, "I didn't think we were as focused in practice as well as we did going into North Carolina. I had that sense a little bit. We just weren't as clean. Our walkthrough wasn't as good on Thursday, run-through on Friday wasn't the same."
The Frogs took a 28-0 lead into halftime before the Wildcats scored three touchdowns in the second half. Dykes felt the team had taken their foot off the gas pedal, something they can’t afford against a top program like SMU. “It seemed like, at halftime, we came out and didn’t have the same kind of mindset and killer mentality that we needed to in the second half,” he said. “I’ve got to do a better job of getting our players ready when they have that kind of situation.
As important as schemes are in the game of football, so is the mental aspect. Facing a team that averages just over 38.3 points per game through the first three weeks, the Frogs must play a full 60 minutes of football come Saturday.
Protect the Pocket:
What worked so effectively for the Frogs in their win over the Wildcats was the offensive line’s protection of Josh Hoover.
Hoover completed 21 of 27 attempts for 337 yards and four touchdowns, including a game-long 51-yard strike to Joseph Manjack IV. Protection allows Hoover time to not only go through his progressions but also to manipulate the defense. While Hoover is a playmaker, he rightfully relies on his offensive line to give him time.
TCU had 12 different receivers make catches against the Wildcats, which speaks to the immense depth on this team. Dykes said, “Josh trusts those guys. He just believes that they’re going to do what they’re supposed to do and how they’re supposed to do it.”
Win the Turnover Game and Pressure Kevin Jennings:
In just three games, the Mustangs have committed six turnovers, including four fumbles, three of which were lost, and three interceptions.
Protection of the football is key for both the air and ground game. TCU, on the other hand, has forced four fumbles and picked off one pass. The TCU defense can have a direct effect if it pressures Kevin Jennings and forces him to rush his decisions in the pocket.
Despite completing 70.5% of his passes for 836 yards this season, Jennings has thrown an interception in each of the Mustangs’ three games. If the Frogs can continue pressuring the quarterback, they have a chance to neutralize the Mustangs’ offense.
TCU will host SMU on Saturday, September 20, at 11 a.m. CT from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, and can be streamed on ESPN and ESPN2.