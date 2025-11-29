TCU Horned Frogs Lead the Cincinnati Bearcats 31-17 at Halftime
On Saturday afternoon, the TCU Horned Frogs and the Cincinnati Bearcats squared off in Fort Worth to close the 2025 regular season. The Bearcats won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff.
It was a true quarterback duel in the first half between Josh Hoover and Brendan Sorsby. With two elite passing attacks that featured dominant receivers, it's not surprising that it was a shootout in the first two quarters.
Both the Frogs and the Bearcats combined for over 540 yards of offense. Aside from a fourth-down stop from the Frogs on the opening drive, it seemed as though defense would be hard to come by this evening. With a last-second 9-yard rushing touchdown by Jeremy Payne, the Frogs took a 31-17 lead going into halftime.
Josh Hoover Lights up the Scoreboard
The Horned Frogs quarterback just seems to find success when the weather doesn't hold up. Against the Baylor Bears only a few weeks ago, Hoover had another solid day with 231 passing yards and three touchdowns. In the first quarter alone against the Bearcats, Hoover totaled 153 passing yards and three passing touchdowns on only six pass completions.
By the end of the first half, Hoover completed 12 of 14 passes for 216 yards. Not only did the junior throw three touchdown passes, but he also had some elite ball placement. With some nice contested catches from Eric McAlister and Jordan Dwyer, the Frogs were finding chunk plays left and right.
A Rain Delay Shootout?
Once again, the Horned Frogs were involved in another extended rain delay at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Frog fans will remember that only a few weeks ago, TCU was a part of a nearly three-hour rain delay that disrupted play on multiple occasions.
With a little under eight minutes to play in the first quarter, both teams were sent into their respective locker rooms to wait out the lightning that was in the area. The delay came right after the Frogs had taken a 7-0 lead and forced a quick three-and-out on defense.
Luckily for the Frog faithful, TCU's offense didn't miss a beat coming out of the delay. After a 44-yard catch by Jeremy Payne, Hoover found Eric McAlister in the endzone for a 17-yard passing touchdown. On their very next offensive drive, Hoover connected with Jordan Dwyer for a 69-yard touchdown down the sideline to put the Frogs up 21-7.
It wasn't just the Horned Frogs that were finding success in the passing game. The Bearcats totaled nearly 250 yards of offense in the first half. With 169 passing yards and two touchdowns, Sorsby showed why he's considered an elite quarterback in the Big 12.
If the first two quarters are any indication of what to expect in the second half, we could certainly see more fireworks in the second half.