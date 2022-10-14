Keys to the Game: Oklahoma State

The Horned Frogs have started 5-0 for the first time since 2017 following their 38-31 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks. With a massive matchup on Saturday against undefeated Oklahoma State, these are musts if the Frogs are to defeat the No. 8 Cowboys.

Establish the Run:

The Horned Frogs have been able to establish the run extremely well this season. What is more important, though, is the consistency and ability from junior running back, Kendre Miller. Through five games this season, Miller has accumulated 474 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 94.8 yards per game and 7.4 yards per carry.

In addition to Miller, the Frogs have put both Emari Demercado and Emani Bailey to work. With the help of these two, and Max Duggan’s rushing ability, the Frogs are averaging 230.2 yards per game. With TCU’s rushing game off to an outstanding start, establishing the run allows for the Frogs to set up for the pass, utilizing star wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

Find Quentin Johnston:

Despite a quiet start to the season, Johnston broke out for a remarkable game with his performance against the Jayhawks last weekend. With 14 receptions and 206 receiving yards, Johnston led the way to victory. The junior wide receiver has totalled 114 receiving yards in the first four games, but eclipsed that mark with a breakout performance that earned him the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and Big 12 Player of the Week.

For the Frogs to continue having success in the passing game, they will have to utilize Johnston as a primary receiver. What is promising for this potent offense is its ability to use numerous receivers and not rely on any one individual. Duggan is coming off a fabulous performance against the Jayhawks where he threw for 308 yards and three touchdowns. Despite tossing his first interception of the year, Duggan continued to be as accurate as ever, which is a great sign going into Oklahoma State.

Contain Spencer Sanders:

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is off to a tremendous 2022 campaign with the Cowboys. The redshirt senior has 18 total touchdowns, six of which are rushing. While Sanders is averaging 278.8 passing yards per game, he is also getting it done on the ground where he has 241 rushing yards this season, an average of 48.2 per game. If the TCU defensive line can continue applying pressure to opponents’ offensive line, it will make the life of the quarterback a nightmare.

The Frogs will have to play tight and secure defense while its linebackers remain aware of Sanders’ ability to run. Furthermore, should the Frogs contain Sanders, it will diminish the effectiveness of Oklahoma’s wide receivers, particularly Bryson Green and Brennan Presley.

Head Coach Sonny Dykes will have a tall task for his team on Saturday, but the Horned Frogs have shown time and time again they are a relentless, hungry group of players. The Cowboys and the Frogs will square off on the gridiron at 2:30pm CST.

