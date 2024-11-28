Keys to the Game: TCU at Cincinnati
Following a dominant 49-28 win over the Arizona Wildcats, Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) are enticed to finish the regular season in style against the Cincinnati Bearcats (5-6, 3-5 Big 12), who are looking to put themselves in line for a bowl game.
With the Frogs looking for their eighth win of the season, they will need to stick to these keys to the game to have success against the Bearcats.
Spread the ball offensively:
When Josh Hoover spreads the ball, TCU often has success. Whether it be Jack Bech, Savion Williams, JP Richardson, or Eric McAlister, the Frogs offense has proven to have tremendous depth.
However, this multidimensional offense is only as strong and potent as Hoover can find his targets. Over the last several weeks, TCU’s offensive line has provided Hoover with more time and protection, allowing the redshirt sophomore comfortability in the pocket to sling it and weaponize his receivers.
In last weekend's victory over the Wildcats, with Williams and Bech combining for just 41 receiving yards, Hoover found Richardson for six receptions and 107 yards and a touchdown. Not to mention, McAlister caught three passes for 87 yards.
The Frogs' offense will have an exceptional opportunity to take advantage of a Bearcats defense that allowed 41 points to Kansas State last week and a minimum of 31 points in each of their last four games.
Pressure Brendan Sorsby:
The Frogs' defense will have another chance to impose itself against a struggling Cincinnati offense spearheaded by quarterback Brendan Sorsby. The redshirt sophomore and Denton native is wrapping up his first season as a Bearcat.
Through 11 games, Sorsby has thrown 18 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing approximately 64% of his passes. In addition, Sorsby has rushed for eight touchdowns this campaign, making him a threat on the ground as well.
The Frogs, though, can change that if they can get to Sorsby quick off the snap. Winning the line of scrimmage will be crucial for TCU as they try to shut down the Bearcats offense.
Limit Corey Kiner:
Outside of Cincinnati’s Sorsby, Corey Kiner will pose a threat to the Frogs. The senior running back has had an incredibly successful season.
While his three touchdowns are not indicative of his talents, Kiner sits at 1,043 rushing yards on the season. He has also registered five games with over 100 rushing yards and averages 5.7 yards per carry.
TCU can have a field day if they control the line of scrimmage and shut down any rushing lanes that Kiner will try to exploit.
