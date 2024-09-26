Keys to the Game: TCU at Kansas
The TCU Horned Frogs sit at 2-2 as they prepare to travel to Kansas City, MO to square up against Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks.
Back-to-back horrendous losses to the UCF Knights and the SMU Mustangs erased what was a promising 2-0 start. While the overall confidence surrounding this team is at an all-time low, the Frogs cannot underestimate the meaning of this weekend’s matchup with Kansas.
Despite the Jayhawks' 1-3 record, each of their losses were one-score games. TCU must take Kansas seriously and execute on these keys to the game to return home with a victory.
Win the Line of Scrimmage
The most crucial aspect of this game is whether or not TCU can win the line of scrimmage–particularly on the offensive side of the ball.
Over the last two weeks, the Frogs’ offensive line has truly struggled. More specifically, the last six quarters of TCU Football has witnessed some ugly offensive line display. If the Frogs can win the line of scrimmage, they will provide space for the running game and time for Josh Hoover to stay in the pocket–two fundamentals that TCU has lacked in recent weeks.
Starting with the rushing game, the Frogs were held to a mere 65 yards on the ground against the Mustangs. Running back Cam Cook had a day to forget with 14 carries for 24 yards–an average of 1.7 yards per carry. He did find the endzone for a score, but the production showed against SMU and throughout this young season is not sustainable for TCU to be successful. Not to mention, TCU was held to just 58 rushing yards against UCF with Cook totaling 11 carries for 35 yards.
The Frogs rank 121st out of 134 FBS teams with 88.5 rushing yards per game. TCU’s 354 rushing yards on the season ranks 119th in the nation, sandwiched between the Georgia Southern Eagles and the Charlotte 49ers–not a place where the Frogs want to be or should be by their standard.
That’s enough about the rushing game. Onto the passing game.
Winning the line of scrimmage will offer more time to Hoover to stay in the pocket and survey his options down field. The sophomore quarterback is coming off the back of 396 yards for three touchdowns against SMU, but showed his flaws with three turnovers–a pair of interceptions and a turnover.
It’s obvious. Hoover is able to be the star of this offense and find his targets, but he needs more time in the pocket than his offensive line is giving him. His ability to hang in the pocket and spread the football across and down the field is tremendous, but he just needs more time.
Stop the Kansas Rushing Game
While TCU needs to win the line of scrimmage to mend their offensive struggles, doing so on the defensive side of the ball will help them battle a Kansas team that has the 15th-best rushing game in the nation
Senior Devin Neal spearheads the high-powered Jayhawks running game. As a team, the Jayhawks average 240.8 yards per game and 6.1 yards per carry. Through four games this season, Neal has 72 carries for 443 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and three touchdowns.
This premier rushing offense is going up against a struggling Frogs defense that has allowed 527 rushing yards over the last two games. That is 289 yards against UCF and 238 yards against SMU.
TCU knows Kansas is going to try and establish the ground game early. It just depends on whether TCU is able to stop it or not.
Get to Jalon Daniels:
Finally, the Frogs need to apply pressure on Jalon Daniels. The junior quarterback was highly touted as the leading star in the preseason leading up to the Big 12, but he has been unimpressive early on.
Just 626 yards passing and four touchdowns through four games. Not to mention, Daniels has been careless with the football, having thrown seven interceptions. His inability to read defenses has caused him and the Jayhawks immense struggles early on and it could allow a tremendous opportunity for this TCU defense this weekend.
This TCU defensive line only has six sacks on the season. Not to mention only two interceptions and two forced fumbles (one recovered). This Andy Avalos defense has yet to prove its abilities this season, but this opportunity against Kansas provides a perfect chance for a breakthrough game on the gridiron.
TCU will face Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday afternoon with kickoff scheduled at 2:30 p.m. (CST). Streaming is available on ESPN+.
