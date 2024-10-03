Keys to the Game: TCU v. Houston
After a gritty win a week ago at Arrowhead Stadium over the Kansas Jayhawks, the TCU Horned Frogs get set to host the mightily struggling Houston Cougars at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
The Cougars, who sit 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the conference, have been held scoreless in their last two games. For a TCU team looking to jump into Big 12 contention, it’s a golden opportunity that the Frogs must not let slip.
Get Ahead Early
The Frogs match up well against the Houston Cougars, who have struggled immensely this season. With that said, Houston is a team that can cause problems–just take a look at their small-margin loss to No. 19 Oklahoma in early September.
Keeping this in mind, TCU will need to impose its brand of football from the opening kickoff. They cannot allow themselves to get baited into playing the tight, gritty game that the Cougars are hoping for.
Very quickly, within the first few drives, the feel of the game will be set. For the Frogs to have success, it is imperative they stick to their game plan and execute it early against the Cougars.
Establish the Rushing Game
For TCU to impose themselves early, they need to find success on the ground. The Frogs’ rushing game has been underwhelming to say the least, but true freshman Jeremy Payne has brought an unexpected new look to this TCU offense. In recent weeks, Payne averaged 3.5 yards per carry in the loss to SMU and rushed the ball eight times for 65 yards in the win over Kansas (8.1 yards per carry).
Payne has undoubtedly earned what is expected to be an increased workload, but for him and the TCU rushing game to be successful against Houston, the offensive line will have to mirror their play against Kansas a week ago, which saw the Frogs run for 151 yards.
Take Care of the Football and Win the Turnover Battle
Lastly, but especially not least, the Frogs need to take care of the football. Offensively, TCU has committed eight turnovers over the last two games–four interceptions and one fumble. Points off turnovers have also been a problem as the Jayhawks capitalized with 10 points off Horned Frog miscues.
Defensively, the Frogs have been presented with an opportunity to make a difference against a Houston Cougars team that has committed ten turnovers this season. The TCU defense will be on the lookout for a careless pass for two from Cougars quarterback Donovan Smith, who has five interceptions this season.
The Frogs have a tremendous opportunity to improve to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12. Not only would this be a massive confidence booster, but it could set the Frogs up for success heading into the bye week as they prepare for No. 18 Utah the following week.
TCU will host Houston on Friday night at Amon G. Carter Stadium with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. (CST).
