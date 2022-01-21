The KillerMinute: Gary Patterson to UT

Former TCU Head Coach, Gary Patterson, sticks it to TCU. TCU's new coaching regime brings a fresh new perspective to recruiting, NIL, and the transfer portal

KillerFrogs announces The KillerMinute a 15 minute (give or take) look at the week's news in the world of college football. Join former college football player Hunter Nix and TCU Hall of Fame Football player Shannon Brazzell as they express their raw feelings regarding Gary Patterson heading to the University of Texas and TCU's fresh new coaching staff.

It's no secret that the coaching culture has changed. Coach Gary Patterson has a beautiful defensive mind. In fact, arguably he's the G.O.A.T. He's probably, also, one of the most stubborn old school coaches still around and change was not part of this Head Coach's playbook. As this played out, UT sat in the background salivating the moment they could snatch him up.

As soon as the news hit, UT was at Gary's doorstep recruiting him to come be their defensive beautiful mind, despite UT's defense being ranked better than TCU's during the 2021 season. In case you didn't know, Chris Del Conte is UT's Athletic Director. He was also TCU's AD alongside Patterson when TCU Football catapulted to the top of the polls and won the Rose Bowl in 2011 and shortly after joined the Big 12. The point, here, is that everything CDC touches turns to gold. So it makes sense that he would scale a mountain to get Gary to UT.

On the brighter side, it continues to be Sonny in Fort Worth. The new football coaching regime brings a fresh new perspective to recruiting, NIL, and the transfer portal. What use to be TCU's achilles tendon, now may very well be the best plays in their book.

