KillerFrogs' 2022 Midseason Top 25 College Football Teams

I say with a heavy heart that half of the college football season is behind us. With six weeks of action in the books and a heated race to the finish ahead, let's re-visit the nation's top 25 teams after Week 6.

Disclaimer: I'm aware of how upset readers are going to be.

Tier One: The Elite Teams

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0)

Preseason KF rank: 2

For the first time this season, there's a pretty clear number one in the country and that's Ohio State. Each and every week they continue to exhibit that they're a tier above everyone else in the Big Ten, highlighted by a Heisman favorite at QB, the country's best receiving corps and running back room, and a pretty vicious defense.

2. Georgia Bulldogs (6-0)

Preseason KF rank: 3

The defending champions showed some give against Missouri in Week 5, but even the country's best teams are bound to have an off-day. This defense is terrific, albeit not as impenetrable as last year, and the offense is improved. Barring a total collapse, Georgia will be in the final four.

3. Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0)

Preseason KF rank: 1

The biggest concern surrounding Alabama is the health of Bryce Young, who sat out Week 6 with a shoulder sprain. The offense sputtered to just 111 yards passing under backup Jalen Milroe. However, as long as Nick Saban is at the helm, Alabama is going to be elite.

Tier Two: The Strong Contenders

4. Michigan Wolverines (6-0)

Preseason KF rank: 7

Aside from two first-round pass rushers, this Michigan team is the exact same product we saw last season. They're tough, nasty, and run downhill behind star RB Blake Corum. The difference this year is QB J. J. McCarthy, who leads a more capable and explosive offense than Cade McNamara.

5. Clemson Tigers (6-0)

Preseason KF rank: 5

DJ Uiagalelei still holds this team as a whole back, but he controls the confidence of Dabo Swinney. The Tigers' defense is led by a terrific front seven, although there's been questions about their defensive secondary. Clemson is still one of the best teams in the nation, but again they fall short of the top tier.

6. Tennessee Volunteers (5-0)

Preseason KF rank: 8

This is the best Tennessee's been since the Peyton Manning days. The Vols are rolling through SEC competition behind a potent offense led by Heisman contender Hendon Hooker. The defense can play at times, although that's clearly their weaker unit. We'll find out what Tennessee is all about in upcoming dates with Alabama and Georgia.

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0)

Preseason KF rank: NR

Despite losing multiple defensive stars to the NFL and a top-tier coordinator, the Pokes are finding ways to win. They have back-to-back impressive victories over Baylor and Texas Tech and are in the driver's seat for a wide-open Big 12. Spencer Sanders has cut down on the crippling mistakes while retaining big play ability.

8. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0)

Preseason KF rank: 21

The biggest liability for Penn State last year was their total inability to run the football. This season, they've mended that behind two capable backs in Nicholas Singleton and Kayvone Lee. The Nittany Lions do everything necessary to win, although upcoming games against Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio State will sort them out.

9. USC Trojans (6-0)

Preseason KF rank: NR

Like it or not, USC is in the Playoff conversation and will continue to be for the rest of the year. They have defensive questions, particularly in the front seven, and a spotty at times OL, but the explosive offense led by Caleb Williams and a duo of terrific receivers will keep USC in every game. This is the exact same Oklahoma team Lincoln Riley's kept in Norman, just in LA this time.

Tier Three: Contenders With Questions

10. Ole Miss Rebels (6-0)

Preseason KF rank: NR

It's hard to argue with 6-0, but Ole Miss feels like a team where the floor could fall out on any given week. QB Jaxson Dart is falling well short of his offseason expectation while the team is saved by a decent defense and very good run game. The Rebels have overcome defiant expectations against Kentucky, but the meat of their schedule still lies ahead.

11. TCU Horned Frogs (5-0)

Preseason KF rank: NR

TCU is in the conversation for the most improved team from last year to this year. QB Max Duggan is a brand new player, playing tiers above what he did last season. However, with every good win (SMU, Oklahoma, Kansas) comes questions about how good their competition really is. But if you sit and defy results all season, TCU may win 10 games and make you look silly.

12. UCLA Bruins (6-0)

Preseason KF rank: NR

Strength of schedule questions also surrounded UCLA for a good part of the early season. That is, until the Bruins thumped Washington and Utah at home in back-to-back games. Zach Charbonnet is one of the top rushers in the country and the offensive line is a strong unit. UCLA is in firm contention for the Pac-12 crown, likely met by cross-town rival USC.

13. Texas Longhorns (4-2)

Preseason KF rank: 13

Without Quinn Ewers, Texas isn't a top-35 team. With him, they're extremely dangerous. Ewers returned from injury to light up Oklahoma for 49 points in the Red River Shootout. OU has their own problems, but Ewers had elite ball placement, veteran composure, and dynamic decision making. Texas boasts one of the nation's best skill groups and a defense that is capable of shutting teams down.

14. Oregon Ducks (5-1)

Preseason KF rank: 18

The instant overreaction to Oregon's 49-3 decimation to Georgia was unfounded. The Ducks have since recovered and rattled off five straight wins over some pretty good competition like BYU and Washington State. Bo Nix is playing his best career football, although the meat of their conference slate lies ahead.

15. Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-1)

Preseason KF rank: NR

Mississippi State defied expectations multiple times this season, both good and bad. On one hand, they more than handled Texas A&M and Arkansas at home, on another they dropped a bad game to LSU. And so continues the Mike Leach experience. State will continue to be a loss waiting to happen for every single team left on their schedule, but aren't adverse to losing to Auburn at home.

Tier Four: Good Teams With Flaws

16. Utah Utes (4-2)

Preseason KF rank: 4

Utah is 4-0 in fully winnable games this season and 0-2 against tougher competition. Their losses from last season of defense took a heavy toll, exacerbated by a 42-32 loss to UCLA in Week 6. With four very winnable games left on the schedule, Utah is fixing to be at least a nine-win team come year's end.

17. NC State Wolfpack (5-1)

Preseason KF rank: 6

NC State appears to never be the team to fully blow out their competition, and that's a big flaw. Letting teams hang around, especially on the road, is a bad loss waiting to happen. But we've been waiting for that bad loss to happen all season long and it just hasn't come. An injury to Devin Leary is concerning for the offense, though.

18. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-1)

Preseason KF rank: NR

Under Sam Hartman, Wake Forest is every bit as good a team as we saw last season. A.T. Perry continues to be one of the most dominant receivers in the country and Wake put on display their full capability when they hung 45 on Clemson earlier this season.

19. Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1)

Preseason KF rank: NR

Despite a 20-10 loss to Purdue without Mo Ibrahim, Minnesota checks in as one of the best teams in the country in many metrics. Experience is on the Gophers side as they look to take a wide-open Big Ten West. They're sound in every phase of the game, although the offense stagnates without their star RB.

20. Cincinnati Bearcats (5-1)

Preseason KF rank: 14

Cincinnati isn't in the limelight quite as much as last season, but they're still winning games. The Bearcats bullied Indiana at home and now face an up-and-down American league for the remainder of the season. Talk about them or not, Cincy will be favored in every game and is still in the driver's seat for the New Year's Six bowl berth.

21. Syracuse Orange (5-0)

Preseason KF rank: NR

Syracuse is very much a product of their schedule and some luck. Against Purdue, the Orange had multiple favorable bounces go their way en route to a very tight 32-29 win. However, good teams often create their own luck and Syracuse is sitting unbeaten with ranked NC State on tap this coming week at home.

22. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-0)

Preseason KF rank: NR

Are we all sick of talking about Coastal? Grayson McCall remains one of the most efficient players in college football and the Chants are quietly rolling through their schedule. They're also getting in done in a very competitive Sun Belt Conference. We could be looking at a battle of unbeaten Coastal and unbeaten James Madison come year's end.

23. Kansas State Wildcats (5-1)

Preseason KF rank: 20

Turns out, Adrian Martinez is a playmaker– who knew? Martinez has put his name in the Heisman conversation after six weeks, including a spectacular five-TD outing against Oklahoma earlier in the season. Deuce Vaughn remains spectacular and the defense is a good unit. Kansas State likely isn't done with the upsets this season.

24. Purdue Boilermakers (4-2)

Preseason KF rank: 17

Aidan O'Connell is the best QB in the Big Ten not named CJ Stroud and he's leading Purdue to impressive offensive numbers. There's plenty of winnable games left on Purdue's schedule and we could be talking about a 10-win Boilermaker team in contention for the Big Ten title in December.

25. Maryland Terrapins (4-2)

Preseason KF rank: NR

There may not be a more fun offense in the country than Maryland. Taulia Tagovailoa has a litany of capable receivers to work with and the Terps are lighting up opposing secondaries. The real kicker: Their defense is playing strong, even giving Michigan a run for their money earlier in the year.

Just missed the cut: Baylor (16), Kansas, Illinois, LSU, Texas Tech

Preseason top 25 teams who are out: BYU (9), Notre Dame (10), Oklahoma (11), Texas A&M (12), Arkansas (15), Kentucky (19), Miami (22), Fresno State (23), Appalachian State (24), Michigan State (25)

