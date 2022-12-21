LISTEN! KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 187: Fiesta Bowl Preview, Part One

Shannon (Brazzell), Sean (Foushee), and Nate (Cross) kick off our Fiesta Bowl preview with a look at how the TCU offense stacks up against Michigan’s Defense. Nate also takes us through some of the exciting recruiting and portal developments.

The podcast begins with a celebration for many of the recruits that TCU is receiving and for many of the players who are staying. As Foushee says: “People are starting to notice that TCU is a destination.”

Regarding the Fiesta Bowl, Foushee says: “A lot of TCU fans have a bad taste in their mouth last time TCU was in the Fiesta Bowl against Boise State. It’s kind of an opportunity to come back and show we’re not going to let that get us down. At the same time, College Football Playoffs are an interesting time of the year. You get a huge break between your final game of the season and that final round, and in that time, anything goes.”

Brazzell discusses the Ohio State/Michigan game: “I watched that game, and you’re right; Michigan is not 13-0, 14-0 for no reason. But for me, you try to look for a weak point . . . You can pass the ball on these guys. If you look at the game with the Ohio State guys, Ohio State beat Ohio State. With this defense, that’s pretty good, you can score on them. We’re going to have to give our quarterback time. So, if there’s any negative to their defense, it’s the pass rush. We can score against these guys.”

Cross agrees, mentioning that “Michigan, they were struggling at the very beginning versus Ohio State. And they didn’t seem to get it together until the second half. I agree that throwing it’s going to be the key. But we’ve got to do a good mixture of running. We can’t do what we did against Kansas State and make all those mistakes. We’ve got to change up the play calling.”

Brazzell adds: “We have a very explosive offense. When we’re on, our offense is as explosive as any in the country . . . We haven’t played a perfect game. Nothing’s perfect. What I mean by perfect is we’ve got to beat them in every area of the game. We’ve got to get less penalties than they do. We can’t put ourselves in bad positions. But this is one of those games where you look at film and you say, okay, if we can do these things well right here, if we can play perfect just enough to move down the field, tire them out . . even if we don’t score in those drives we’ve got to march down the field and at least set ourselves up for a field goal, because after a while that’s going to play in our favor in the Fourth Quarter.”

The podcast ends with Foushee saying: “Hopefully, this will be the game where we put four full quarters on the field, and it will be an interesting one to see.”

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.