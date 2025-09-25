Know Your Foe: Arizona State Football Players to Watch
The Sun Devils and the Horned Frogs both have explosive teams this season. TCU is making a trip to Arizona, and they will be tasked with taking on a powerful team. The Horned Frogs enter the matchup with a powerful offense, but this will be no easy task.
ASU brings plenty of firepower of its own, with talent at quarterback and receiver positions. The Sun Devils have several players capable of giving TCU trouble. For the Frogs, the focus can’t just be on matching that intensity; they’ll need Josh Hoover and the offense to continue to click. Also, read theTCU on SI preview to get an idea of what to expect at the game.
QB #10 Sam Leavitt
At 6’2” and 210 pounds, Sam Leavitt is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the Big 12. Just a season removed from leading his team to the playoffs, he’s looked sharp again this year.
Leavitt is dangerous when the pocket breaks down. He can scramble, extend plays, and deliver accurate throws on the move. He’s a natural playmaker who knows how to get his offense rolling, and for a young starter, he shows impressive poise in big moments.
If TCU doesn’t contain him early, Leavitt can settle in and completely take over a game. This will be a quarterback show between Leavitt and Hoover, as both are capable of putting on a show.
Sam Leavitt's Career Statistics
Passing Yards
Passing Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quarterback Rating
Rushing Yards
2023
139
2
2
127.3
67
2024
2,885
24
6
150.2
443
2025
748
6
3
126.0
219
RB #3 Raleek Brown
Raleek Brown has stepped into the tough role of replacing Cam Skattebo, who was electric for Arizona State last season.
At 5’9” and 195 pounds, Brown brings a burst of explosiveness to the Sun Devils’ offense. He’s a true Swiss Army knife, capable of making an impact as a runner, receiver, and returner. With his speed and playmaking ability in space, he can flip a game in an instant.
If TCU doesn’t find a way to slow him down, this ASU offense has the potential to become very dangerous.
Raleek Brown's Career Statistics
Carries
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2022
42
227
3
5.4
2023
3
16
1
5.3
2024
9
42
0
4.7
2025
56
372
2
6.6
WR #0 Jordyn Tyson
Jordyn Tyson is one of the top wide receivers in the Big 12 and a go-to target for Arizona State. He can make big plays both downfield and in tight coverage.
Tyson creates separation with sharp route running and his quickness, and he’s not afraid to go up and make contested catches. He’s also shown the ability to make clutch plays in critical moments, including third downs and late-game situations.
He has developed excellent chemistry with his QB Sam Leavitt, making him a main piece of the Sun Devils’ offense. TCU will need to find ways to limit his production early. If they don’t, Tyson has the skillset to change the game and keep defenses on their heels.
Jordyn Tyson's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2022
22
470
4
21.4
2024
76
1,101
10
14.7
2025
31
357
5
11.5
TE #7 Chamon Metayer
Chamon Metayer is a veteran tight end for Arizona State. He combines size, speed, and strength to make an impact both as a receiver and a blocker. At 6’4” and 255 pounds, he brings a rare combination of athleticism and experience.
After transferring from Cincinnati and Colorado, he has settled in as a reliable weapon for ASU. So far in 2025, Metayer has been a consistent contributor and a go-to option for his quarterback.
TCU will need to stay disciplined and ensure that he doesn’t become a primary target in this game. If he gets going, he will be an issue.
Chamon Metayer's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdown
Average
2022
1
32
0
32.0
2023
23
258
5
11.2
2024
32
306
5
9.6
2025
13
135
1
10.4
LB #8 Jordan Crook
Jordan Crook is a veteran linebacker for Arizona State, standing 5’11” and weighing 220 pounds. The senior linebacker brings both experience and leadership to the Sun Devils’ defense.
Crook excels in run defense, pass coverage, and pass rushing, making him a major presence on the field. He has already been solid this season and is off to a hot start.
He does struggle with consistency and creating turnovers. However, Crook’s combination of skill, athleticism, and leadership makes him a key defensive force for Arizona State this season. TCU must be aware of him because he can become a big playmaker.
Jordan Crook's Career Statistics
Total Tackles
Solo Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Forced Fumbles
2022
12
8
0
0
0
2023
28
8
1
0
0
2024
57
28
0
1
1
2025
33
17
2
0
0