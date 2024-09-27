Know Your Foe: Kansas Football Players to Watch
The TCU Horned Frogs will face the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, September 28. Here are some key players on the Kansas team that TCU fans should know before the game.
Coach Sonny Dykes emphasized that Kansas is a talented team and could easily be sitting at 4-0. He also noted that Kansas shares similarities with some of the Horned Frogs’ previous opponents this season, particularly in running the football.
QB #6 Jalon Daniels
TCU is quite familiar with fifth-year junior Jalon Daniels, a seasoned quarterback who’s been a formidable presence for some time. At 6'0" and 220 lbs, Daniels is the definition of a dual-threat quarterback. His athleticism and quickness, combined with his strength, make him a tough challenge for any defense. While he doesn’t possess an elite arm, he’s more than capable of delivering accurate throws downfield. Daniels’ exceptional field vision allows him to extend plays and create opportunities. Kansas is the opposite of the Horned Frogs, as they have not thrown the ball a whole lot this season. Given TCU’s struggles against the run, if the Horned Frogs haven’t made the necessary adjustments, it could be a long game for their defense.
Jalon Daniels' Career Statistics
Yards
Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quarterback Rating
2020
718
1
4
86.6
2021
860
7
3
145.6
2022
2,014
18
4
162.0
2023
705
5
1
173.0
2024
626
4
7
110.2
RB #4 Devin Neal
The 5'11" senior running back, Devin Neal, has been nearly unstoppable this season, averaging over 100 yards per game. Neal's athleticism, quick feet, and power make him a force when he finds open lanes. His patience and field vision allow him to make the most of every opportunity. A dual-threat, Neal is just as dangerous in the passing game, making him perhaps the Jayhawks' most potent offensive weapon. If TCU hopes to contain Kansas, they’ll need to focus on slowing Neal down, as he and Jalon Daniels together can wear down even the toughest defenses.
Devin Neal's Career Statistics
Carries
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2021
158
707
8
8.1
2022
180
1,090
9
8.7
2023
203
1,280
16
8.7
2024
72
443
3
17.5
WR's #11 Luke Grimm and #2 Lawrence Arnold
Kansas' wide receiver duo has been one of the most dynamic in the Big 12 for some time. Luke Grimm, standing at 6'1" and 190 lbs, may be undersized, but he makes up for it with exceptional speed, athleticism, and football IQ. A reliable slot receiver, Grimm excels at running crisp, contested routes and is a serious threat after the catch. He leads the team in receiving touchdowns.
On the other hand, Lawrence Arnold, at 6'3" and 205 lbs, brings a different skill set. Known for his ability to make tough, contested catches, Arnold excels at tracking the ball downfield and is a consistent red-zone target, often going up to high-point the ball. The outside receiver combines strength, speed, and strong chemistry with his quarterback, making him a significant threat.
TCU has been strong at defending the pass this season, but they will need to continue that success to contain this talented Kansas duo and come out on top in this matchup.
Luke Grimm's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2020
19
255
2
13.4
2021
22
349
3
15.9
2022
52
623
6
12.0
2023
33
555
6
16.8
2024
24
232
3
9.7
Lawrence Arnold's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2020
6
45
0
7.5
2021
27
316
3
11.7
2022
44
716
4
16.3
2023
44
782
6
17.8
2024
12
177
1
14.8
CB #2 Cobee Bryant
Senior corner back Cobee Bryant standing at 6'0", 175 lbs. has been one of the best defensive backs in the nation. Bryant has exceptional ball skills and instincts needs to create turnovers and game changing plays. He is very good at moving his hips quickly allowing him to move to the movements of the recievers. He is also an agressive tackler, and not afraid to hit players. Bryant is also a very mart player, and will be patient, and knows when it is his time to shine. TCU QB Josh Hoover must make solid smart throws or Bryant will be a problem.
Cobee Bryant's Career Statistics
Total Tackles
Sacks
Forced Fumbles
Interceptions
2021
22
0
0
2
2023
32
1
1
4
2024
8
0.5
0
1
