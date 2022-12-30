Know Your Foe: Michigan Football Players to Watch Ahead of the Fiesta Bowl

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, December 31. Here are some key players on the Michigan team that TCU fans should know before the game.

QB #9 J.J. McCarthy

Five-star Quarterback from La Grange Park, Illinois. Sophomore

The 6-3 192 lb. quarterback is one of the best young quarterbacks in the nation. McCarthy is a pro-style quarterback, but has turned more into a rushing quarterback as the season has progressed. Michigan offense is based around the run, but take that with a grain of salt, because they can definitely sling it as well. He struggles slightly with the deep ball, however as he has gotten more comfortable under center his deep ball game has gotten tremendously better, as some may have seen when he played against Ohio State. TCU needs to slow down the run and force McCarthy to throw the ball to be successful in this matchup. He is is young and can make mistakes so it is so important for TCU to get to him early and disrupt him from getting into his rhythm.

J.J McCarthy 2021 2022 Attempts 59 288 Completions 34 188 Completion % 57.6% 65.3% Yards 516 2,376 Average 8.7 8.3 Touchdown 5 20 Interceptions 2 3 Long 69 75 Sacks 3 9 Ratings 152.3 155.4

RB #7 Donovan Edwards

Four-star Running Back from West Bloomfield, Michigan. Sophomore

5-11 190 lb. Donovan Edwards has definitely filled the void and made his presence felt after Michigan's starting running back Blake Corum went down with a season-ending injury. Just because he was the backup does not mean he is not a great running back, because he is. He is a powerful and explosive back who is very hard to bring down. He has shown that he also has very good hands and can be used as a receiving option. Edwards is also very quick, he shows great and quick bursts of speed. As Coach Sonny Dykes has said they will have to slow Edwards down and make McCarthy throw the ball to succeed. The Frogs absolutely shut down Bijan Robinson, so I think they are up for the challenge.

Donovan Edwards 2021 2022 Rushing Attempts 35 117 Rushing Yards 174 872 Rushing Average 5.0 7.5 Rushing Touchdowns 3 7 Rushing Long 58 85

WR #8 Ronnie Bell

Three-star Wide Receiver from Kansas City, Missouri. Senior

This 6-0 190 lb. is a solid receiver, don't let his size trick you. Although he may not be the biggest and tallest receiver, he uses his long arms to his advantage. Bell also has great hands, and can make tough contested catches. He also has very quick acceleration, which makes him very dangerous downfield. The TCU secondary need to watch him and all the other Michigan receivers, because their speed could make the Frogs pay. However the Frogs are a quick team, and I expect them to be able to keep up with them.

Ronnie Bell 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Receptions 8 48 26 1 56 Yards 145 758 401 76 754 Average 18.1 15.8 15.4 76.0 13.5 Touchdowns 2 1 1 1 3 Long 56 71 52 76 49

WR #8 Roman Wilson

Four-star Wide Receiver from Honolulu,Hawaii. Junior

Wilson is another receiver who isn't the tallest, but is again not somebody to take lightly. He is 6-0 185 lbs. and is very quick. Roman Wilson has been said to be there fastest player on their roster. He is very dangerous in open field, and is very good on stop and go acceleration making him hard to bring down. TCU will have to make sure he doesn't get open in open field or else he will take it to the house.

Roman Wilson 2020 2021 2022 Receptions 9 25 20 Yards 122 420 272 Average 13.6 16.8 13.6 Touchdowns 1 3 3 Long 26 75 61

OT #76 Ryan Hayes

Four-star Offensive Tackle from Traverse City, Michigan. Senior

The 6-7 305 lb. offensive tackle is one of the many reasons, for Michigan's successful offense. Hayes provides protection for the quarterback with his large frame, and helps provide large holes for the running backs. He is a huge piece of this team, and could cause havoc for the Frogs defensive line. The Horned Frogs will have to get a set plan to get the pressure to not only the quarterbacks, but also to slow down the rushing game.

DL #58 Mazi Smith

Four-star Defensive Lineman from Grand Rapids, Michigan. Senior

The 6-3 337 lb. defensive lineman is one of the best defensive players in the nation. He causes so many problems for offenses, because he is very strong and quick. He is very good at getting through gaps before offensive lines have time to reacts. Smith also makes it hard on running backs, because he is very quick and on top of them before they know it. TCU will have to work hard to keep him out. I think the Frogs will be ok, because Max is a very mobile quarterback, however they need to work hard to give Duggan some time to make his passes.

Mazi Smith 2020 2021 2022 Total Tackles 3 37 46 Solo Tackles 1 15 22 Assisted Tackles 2 22 24 Pass Deflections 0 3 0 Sacks 0 0 1

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.