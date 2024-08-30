Know Your Foe: Stanford Football Players to Watch
The TCU Horned Frogs will face the Stanford Cardinal on Friday, August 30. Here are some key players on the Stanford team that TCU fans should know before the game.
Stanford has some talented pieces to their roster. The selected players below are the ones that could make the biggest impact on this game versus the Horned Frogs.
1. QB's #14 Ashton Daniels and #8 Justin Lamson
The quarterback battle for Stanford remains a mystery. It is likely that both Daniels and Lamson will get playing time. Both have a high level of experience, so it will be interesting to see who will win the battle. The two quarterbacks both stand at 6'2", 215 lbs. and have far different styles. Ashton Daniels is a better passer while Justin Lamson can use his feet a little bit better. Last season Daniels threw for 2,247 yards with eleven touchdowns and eight interceptions for Stanford. His connection with his two star receivers, Tiger Bachmeir and Elic Ayomanor, is like no other. They can be a very dangerous trio depending on if they are all on their games. Justin Lamson transferred to Stanford from Syracuse and played in just a few games last season. Lamson can be very appealing for Stanford as he can run the QB option and use his feet. If Stanford can use an appropriate mixture of these two QBs, they could have a solid offensive plan. The Horned Frogs must prepare for both styles of quarterbacks. If I give my best-educated opinion, I think Ashton Daniels wins this battle due to the fact that he is already comfortable and knows the offense they run.
2023 Season Statistics
Yards
Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quaterback Rating
Ashton Daniels
2,247
11
8
53.0
Justin Lamson
504
0
2
28.9
2. RB #26 Sedrick Irvin Jr.
Sedrick Irvin Jr. stands at 5'10", 190 lbs. Stanford has a deep running back room, but I expect Irvin Jr. to win the starting role. He is a running back who can do it all. He is patient and has greta vision of the field. Irvin Jr. is quick and is great at beating defenders off the line. He is also very good at running screens. He is not a power back, but can use his strength to muscle through the line. TCU needs to make sure he doesn't get established early in this game so he wont become a problem.
Carries
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
Sedrick Irvin Jr.
26
113
1
4.3
3. WRs Tiger Bachmeir and Elic Ayomanor
I can argue this duo might be one of the best, if not the best,that receiving cores in the ACC. Elic Ayomanor stands 6'2" 210 lbs., and Tiger Bachmeier stands 6'1" 190 lbs. You might remember Ayomanor's standout performance last season versus Colorado, where he had 294 receiving yards. That performance might be one of the best performances that college football has ever seen. Ayomanor is a great route runner who accelerates quickly. He has strong hands and can elevate for any contested pass. He is very good in pass and run situations and is a gem for any quarterback throwing to him. Bachmeir is a great route runner with really good speed, making him very dangerous in the middle of the field. The TCU DB's must stay aware of these two at all times.
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
Elic Ayomanor
62
1,013
6
16.3
Tiger Bachmeir
36
409
2
11.4
4. LB Gaethan Bernadel
Gaethan Bernadel is arguabley the most talented defensive player on this roster. He led the team in tackles last season and was a needed physical player. Bernadel is very quick and can fly around the field. He is especially good at stopping the run. TCU needs to establish a run against him early, so they can take the pressure off of Josh Hoover.
Solo Tackles
Sacks
Forced Fumbles
Interceptions
Gaethan Bernadel
45
0.5
0
0
