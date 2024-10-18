Know Your Foe: Utah Football Players to Watch
The TCU Horned Frogs will face the Utah Utes on Saturday, October 19. Here are some key players on the Utah team that TCU fans should know before the game.
The Horned Frogs will be coming off of a bye week this past week, so we will see how well they have prepared for Utah.
QB #11 Isaac Wilson
Isaac Wilson, a 6'0", 200 lb freshman quarterback and younger brother of NFL QB Zach Wilson, has stepped up for Utah this season in a significant way. With starting quarterback Cam Rising sidelined due to injury, Wilson has been thrown into the spotlight, and he's shown plenty of promise. His quickness and mobility, paired with a big arm capable of making explosive plays, make him a dynamic threat on the field. Wilson has demonstrated maturity beyond his years, and with TCU's history of struggling against mobile quarterbacks, they’ll need to be well-prepared to contain him, or they will face a difficult challenge.
Isaac Wilson's Career Statistics
Yards
Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quaterback Rating
2024
830
6
7
43.7
RB #2 Micah Bernard
Micah Bernard, standing at 6'0", 206 lbs, has emerged as one of Utah’s most versatile and dangerous offensive weapons this season. A true multi-tool player, Bernard excels not only in rushing but also in pass blocking and catching passes out of the backfield. His quickness and straight-line burst give him the ability to break off big plays, while his patience allows him to wait for lanes to develop. Bernard is especially dangerous in catch-and-run situations, keeping defenses on their toes. For TCU to come out on top, they'll need to find a way to slow him down. This is a tall task, given their struggles against the run this season. However, coming off a bye week, the Frogs have a chance to reset and regain some momentum.
Micah Bernard's Career Statistics
Carries
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2019
0
0
0
0
2020
15
76
0
5.1
2021
87
523
2
6.0
2022
106
533
4
5.0
2023
16
76
1
4.8
2024
103
676
2
6.6
WR #3 Dorian Singer
At 6'0", 177 lbs, Dorian Singer has been Utah's top receiving threat this season. Though not the biggest receiver, his long arms help him play much bigger than his frame suggests. Singer has strong hands and is an exceptional route runner, particularly on deep routes, making him a constant big-play threat for opposing defenses. His quickness off the line often leaves defensive backs trailing behind, giving him a dangerous edge in one-on-one situations. TCU will have plenty to contend with, but shutting down Singer would be a crucial first step toward slowing down the Utes' offense.
Dorian Singer's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2021
18
301
0
16.7
2022
66
1,105
6
16.7
2023
24
289
3
12.0
2024
30
434
0
14.5
TE #80 Brant Kuithe
At 6'2", 236 lbs, tight end Brant Kuithe may not have the largest frame for his position, but he more than compensates with his smooth route running and reliable hands. Strong and sure-handed, Kuithe excels at making tough catches in traffic and is especially dangerous in the open field, with a great ability to find space and get open. His speed also allows him to be a weapon, working effectively from the slot or in motion. With his veteran knowledge, Kuithe has been one of Utah's most dependable red zone threats this season. TCU must keep a close eye on him and ensure the right matchups are critical to preventing him from doing damage in the end zone.
Brant Kuithe's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2018
20
227
1
11.4
2019
34
602
6
17.7
2020
25
236
0
9.4
2021
50
611
6
12.2
2022
19
206
3
10.8
2023
0
0
0
0
2024
20
313
4
15.6
S #15 Tao Johnson
Sophomore safety Tao Johnson has been a standout weapon for Utah’s defense this season. Known for his speed and physicality, Johson excels at covering large areas of the field, making him a disruptive presence in both the run and pass game. He currently leads the team in total tackles, showcasing his ability to consistently make plays. Johnson is also a major threat to opposing quarterbacks, with a sharp eye for tracking down balls in the air and creating turnovers. TCU quarterback Josh Hoover will need to be precise with his throws, as he can turn mistakes into costly turnovers.
Tao Johnson's Career Statistics
Solo Tackles
Total Tackles
Forced Fumbles
Interceptions
Pass Deflections
2023
16
33
0
0
5
2024
22
36
0
1
1
