TCU star quarterback Max Duggan was among four finalists named for the Heisman Trophy on Monday. Duggan will travel to New York City to join Georgia QB Stetson Bennett, Ohio State QB CJ Stroud, and USC QB Caleb Williams.

The winner of the Heisman Trophy will be announced Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:00 p.m. CT on the Heisman Trophy Presentation show, streamed on ESPN.

Max Duggan Named Heisman Trophy Finalist

Duggan becomes the fifth-ever TCU Horned Frog to be nominated for the award and seeks to become TCU's second-ever winner. Davey O'Brien is the lone TCU Heisman, having took home the award in 1938.

NFL Hall-of-Fame QB Sammy Baugh (1937), halfback Jim Swink (1957), halfback Kenneth Davis (1986), and running back LaDainian Tomlinson (2000) are the other Horned Frogs to have been named finalists.

Duggan finished the 2022 season with numerous career highs. The senior completed nearly 65% of his passes for 3,321 yards (16th nationally), 30 touchdowns (12th), and just four interceptions. He also added 400 yards on the ground and six rushing touchdowns.

Most importantly, Duggan led TCU to a 12-1 mark and the program's first-ever College Football Playoff berth.

An Uphill Battle

A tumultuous 2021 saw Duggan battle injury and a backup QB that, at times, played better. But Duggan grew to be one of the nation's best players and its most improved in 2022 en route to his Heisman nomination.

Before the season started, he wasn't even fathomed to be in contention for the award. In fact, he wasn't even assured to be the starter heading into conference play.

Week after week of defying the odds, TCU racked up their first undefeated regular season since 2010.

Despite a loss, Duggan made one more strong case to be this year's Heisman Trophy winner in a 31-28 overtime loss in the Big 12 Championship game against Kansas State. He rushed for 110 yards and both a gutsy touchdown and a game-tying two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.

Clearly battling injury, Duggan willed TCU to a position to win, albeit they came up (literally) inches short.

Duggan has one more uphill battle to face. He's not the favorite to take home the trophy – that title belongs to Williams. He doesn't play for a nationally-recognized power like Bennett, Stroud, and Williams do, either.

But in a season filled with uphill battles, what's one more?

Tune in Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:00 p.m. CT to see if Duggan wins the Heisman Trophy.

