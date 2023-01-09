Skip to main content

National Championship Game TCU vs. Georgia: Live Game Day Thread

Follow the KillerFrogs Fan Forum for play-by-play action and instant reactions to the game.

It's been 84 years.....

KillerFrogs' Fan Forum - lowering office productivity since 1997 - is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source for how fans are feeling at that moment on a host of topics.

The Game Day Thread sponsored by the Hypnotoad (All Glory to the Hypnotoad) contains play-by-play action and up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day. Let's hear from you!

How's the Georgia game going? Will the Horned Frogs play for the Natty? How's Max Duggan doing at QB? How's Stetson Bennett doing? Is the defense having a great day? Are your nerves prepared for all of this? It's been 84 years since the Frogs won a Natty? What are your emotions right now? What will they be like after the game? Win or lose, have the Frogs already won? 

You will find thousands of opinions on these questions and more! We want to hear from you. Create a free account and follow along! Discover why the KillerFrogs' Fan Forum has been the place to voice opinions for 25+ years!

FIESTA BOWL: TCU vs. GEORGIA

FOR THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

FOR THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY

