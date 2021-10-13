Odds: TCU at Oklahoma

TCU will face the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday at 6 p.m. OU opened as a 12-point favorite, The Sooners currently sits at a 12.0 to a 13.5-point favorite on the Vegas sportsbooks. The over/under on the game is 65.0. Complete odds on seven Vegas sportsbooks are listed below.

The Frogs and the Sooners are meeting for the 22nd time. OU leads the series 16-5. Since entering the Big 12 in 2012, TCU has won only one of the ten games played between the two. TCU is 3-2 and 1-1 in Big 12 play this season with home wins against Duquesne and California plus one away win against Tech and has home loses SMU and Texas. The Sooners are 6-0 this season and 3-0 in Big 12 play with wins over Tulane, W. Carolina, Nebraska, West Virginia, Kansas State, and Texas. This will be the Sooners second home conference game this year. This will be true freshman Caleb Williams first career start for the Sooners.

TCU has only beaten the spread once so far this season. The Sooners are 2-4 against the spread this season.

Current odds (as of 10 p.m., Monday, October 11):

- BetMGM: OU -13.5

- Caesars Sportsbook: OU -13.5; 65.0 o/u

- Circa Sports Race & Sports Book: OU-14.0; 65.0 o/u

- FanDuel Sportsbook: OU-13.5; 65 o/u

- DraftKings Sportsbook: OU-13.5; 65 o/u

- PointsBet Sportsbook: OU -13.5; 65 o/u

- Westgate SuperBook: OU -13.5; 65.0 o/u

The game is Saturday, October 16 at 6 p.m. at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium n Norman.