Oklahoma at TCU Odds, Spread, and Point Total Prediction

Tony Beblowski/KillerFrogs

The Oklahoma Sooners have a -6.5 spread over the Horned Frogs  for their Week 5 matchup. Get an analysis of the point spread and over/under.

The 3-0 Horned Frogs are coming off an impressive 42-34 win against SMU. They will be back home at the Carter to play the Oklahoma Sooners who are coming off 41-34 loss to Kansas State.  Will the TCU Horned Frogs continue to roll and be ready to play a very challenging OU team? The Frogs are set to play OU in Fort Worth on Saturday, October 1, at 11 A.M. CDT. 

The oddsmakers have the over/under set at 67.5 points. Oddsmakers have likely set the odds in favor of the Sooners, because they are ranked. This could potentially be a closer game than people are expecting for a few reasons. Reason One being the frogs are currently are undefeated under their new coach Sonny Dykes. Reason Two being Oklahoma is coming off a loss and seem a bit lost. And lastly Reason Three, TCU is playing at home with their own crowd. TCU has played some pretty good football thus far. Their offense under quarterback Max Duggan has shined, and their defense has played very well despite all the penalties. 

Duggan and Kendre Miller had very impressive performances. Duggan was 22 for 29 for 278 yards and three touchdowns. Miller rushed 17 times for 142 yards and a touchdown.

- Oklahoma is 17-3 in their last 20 games.
- Oklahoma is 6-1 against the spread in their last 7 games vs TCU.
- TCU is 8-3 in their last 11 home games, and 4-1 in their last 5 overall.
- The total has gone Over in 5 of TCU's last 7 games. 

The pick:  Oklahoma -6.5 , Over/Under 67.5 points 

The spread and over/under are according to SI Sportsbook 

