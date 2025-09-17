One Advantage TCU has in Recruiting over the SEC and Big Ten
The recruiting landscape in college football has changed drastically over the last several years. NIL, conference realignment, and the transfer portal have altered programs for better or worse. Sonny Dykes and company came into 2025 with the highest recruiting class in the Big 12, according to 247 Sports, and are currently ranked number four in the conference for the 2026 class, trailing Baylor, BYU, and Texas Tech.
TCU's snow room is a game changer for recruiting
Schools have had to find ways to get creative in their recruiting process, and TCU has something no other school possesses. The state-of-the-art snow room was introduced as the first of its kind on any college campus in North America.
The temperature in the room stays at seven degrees, and artificial snow falls every night. Combined with the sauna next door, it allows athletes to go through muscle recovery much faster. According to Janna Singleton, TCU's recovery center coordinator, the hot therapy allows your muscles to relax and increases blood flow.
The snow room constricts their muscles and the contrast between hot and cold allows for quicker muscle recovery after intense practices. The snow room went viral on social media and has already had a positive impact on incoming recruits.
TCU hosted several recruits in its. TCU Horned Frogs On SI's J.D. Andress had an opportunity to speak with them, and there were a couple of consistent themes. The players spoke highly about the atmosphere at The Carter and the impressive facilities. The snow room has been a popular hit thus far.
48,094 fans packed the stadium, making it the second largest home opener crowd in program history. Tyler Covar, a 2026 linebacker commit to Navy said, "My visit was awesome. I thought the atmosphere was electric and the fans were super into it. The facilities and stadium were very impressive."
Carson Holzapfel, an offensive lineman in the class of 2028 said, "The hospitality was first-class, and the facilities were impressive, especially getting to see the snow room and cold pool, which was really cool..."
Hudson Whitenight, a three-star offensive lineman said, "This was my first time seeing the new performance center, as I was there in late June for Elite camp, and it was just being finished, and it is so amazing! The crowd and the atmosphere at The Carter never lets you down..."
Obviously, recruits have different priorities when it comes to finding the right fit. Some schools will throw lots of money on the table, and others prioritize the culture. Results matter in collegiate athletics, but there are a variety of ways to appeal to these athletes.
No one else in the country can claim they have a snow room. This could help TCU in the long run and not just with football, but with all sports. Whether this helps sway recruits remains to be seen but so far, it's been an advantage for TCU.
Many DFW recruits will have their eyes on the game this weekend between SMU and TCU. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. on ESPN2 from Fort Worth.