Is It Time To Move on From Kendal Briles?
As the TCU Horned Frogs continue to fade as the regular season comes to an end, it might be time to move on from offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.
When Briles was hired in 2023, he had big shoes to fill after Garrett Riley put one of the most potent offenses in the nation on display. Coming from Arkansas, where he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for three years, Briles added the title of associate head coach. However, things have not gone to plan. In his first year, the TCU offense struggled.
Between Chandler Morris and Josh Hoover, the Frogs won just five games and went 3-6 in Big 12 play. TCU was 14th in red zone offense, converting just 72.5% of the time. They scored in 37 of 51 trips and surrendered six turnovers. Following a frustrating first season under Briles’ offense, the Frogs turned things around and became the most prolific red zone scoring team in the conference. Scoring in 52 of 57 trips (91.2%), TCU led all Big 12 teams in the red zone. Instead of continuing this positive trend, the Frogs have since taken several steps in the wrong direction.
Now in 2025, the TCU offense has been lackluster. Despite a 3-0 start, injuries, road woes, and poor fundamentals have hindered the Frogs’ progress. In the red zone this season, TCU ranks 14th in the conference with a 78.0% scoring percentage. While the red zone offense has been sporadic under Briles, the Frogs have generated one of the premier passing offenses in the country. The TCU offense ranked among the top 10 in the nation in back-to-back seasons in 2023 and 2024, and is just outside that mark this season. With the likes of Eric McAlister, one of the nation’s leading deep threats, Hoover has been able to take the top off of opposing defenses.
Passing Yards/Game
Rushing Yards/Game
2023
312.2 (2nd in Big 12)
154.5 (10th in Big 12)
2024
312.9 (2nd in Big 12)
113.9 (13th in Big 12)
2025
291.5 (2nd in Big 12)
123.0 (16th in Big 12)
While the TCU offense has been potent in its aerial attack, the rushing game has been abhorrent. The national rankings when it comes to the TCU ground game are not pretty, and scaled down within the Big 12, it shows why the Frogs have struggled so much. This furthers the conversation to not just Briles, but with TCU’s co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach A.J. Ricker.
Ricker joined TCU in December 2021 alongside Sonny Dykes, and served the same roles at SMU in the two seasons before moving to Fort Worth. The offensive line has been one of the many glaring problems within the offense, and the rushing game exemplifies this, as it has worsened each year since 2023.
The Frogs have not been better than 10th in the conference when it comes to rushing. Over the years, TCU has lost integral talent to the NFL Draft, including Steve Avila (second-round pick, Los Angeles Rams), Brandon Coleman (third-round pick, Washington Commanders) and several undrafted free agents such as Alan Ali (Minnesota Vikings), Andrew Cooker (Las Vegas Raiders) and Willis Patrick (Los Angeles Chargers)–each of whom Ricker coached in his first two years at TCU.
While the Frogs have lost talent, navigating injuries has been a certain struggle. But despite the offensive line struggles, TCU continues to find statistical success through the air.
What's Next for the Horned Frogs?
The Horned Frogs will host the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) on Saturday, Nov. 29, to wrap up the regular season. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on FOX.