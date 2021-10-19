Gary Patterson Press Conference: Week 8 "At the End of the Day"

Coach Gary Patterson held his weekly press conference on Tuesday. He was very optimistic about what can happen still halfway through the season. Which is very true because the Horned Frogs had a tough schedule in the first half of the season. Losing close games back-to-back against the SMU Mustangs and the Texas Longhorns. Then having to travel to Norman and face OU with an electrifying offense was too much for the Frogs' young and damaged defense.

"The hurry-up offense from our opponents is killing us," said Patterson. "It's not allowing us to set up our defense in the right spots on the field."

This is true. A lot of teams have figured out that several TCU defensive stars have been injured. So, that leaves room for fast-paced offenses. When you have a lot of young guys on the field not knowing what to do at that game pace. It just causes miscommunication and havoc.

With all the negative noise that has been coming from the media as of lately, Patterson's focus has been to win the next ball game. The goal is still the same. "I am here for the long run through all the ups and downs," said Patterson. "Life is not always going to be smooth sailing. There are going to be adversities. It's all about staying level-headed."

There has been a lot of hurtful comments towards the coaching staff. Coach Patterson made sure he took time to address that at the press conference as he knows what he and his coaching staff are doing to help these young men become better football players.

Patterson is happy with the offensive production. The Horned Frogs have the third best offense in the Big 12. So, he is confused to why everyone is upset. He stated, "Everybody is going to find a reason why it's not going good." There have been a lot of critics to why TCU has been playing a little sloppy, but nonetheless, they still have positive takeaways from the OU game leading into this big home game versus West Virginia.

Patterson said that Zach Evans and Max Duggan are probable for this week. Tre' Hodges-Tomlinson, Noah Daniels, and a couple other big pieces on defense are either questionable or probable.

TCU takes on West Virginia this Saturday 10/23 at 6:30 p.m. at The Carter.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!