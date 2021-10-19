    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballFrogs in the ProsMore SportsKF ForumPodcastRecruitingMem'ries SweetSI TIXShop
    Search
    Gary Patterson Press Conference: Week 8 "At the End of the Day"

    Photo: Nick Howard

    Publish date:

    Gary Patterson Press Conference: Week 8 "At the End of the Day"

    Head Coach Gary Patterson is still optimistic on how the season can turn out by just tweaking the little things.
    Author:

    Coach Gary Patterson held his weekly press conference on Tuesday. He was very optimistic about what can happen still halfway through the season. Which is very true because the Horned Frogs had a tough schedule in the first half of the season. Losing close games back-to-back against the SMU Mustangs and the Texas Longhorns. Then having to travel to Norman and face OU with an electrifying offense was too much for the Frogs' young and damaged defense.

    "The hurry-up offense from our opponents is killing us," said Patterson. "It's not allowing us to set up our defense in the right spots on the field." 

    This is true. A lot of teams have figured out that several TCU defensive stars have been injured. So, that leaves room for fast-paced offenses. When you have a lot of young guys on the field not knowing what to do at that game pace. It just causes miscommunication and havoc.

    With all the negative noise that has been coming from the media as of lately, Patterson's focus has been to win the next ball game. The goal is still the same. "I am here for the long run through all the ups and downs," said Patterson. "Life is not always going to be smooth sailing. There are going to be adversities. It's all about staying level-headed." 

    There has been a lot of hurtful comments towards the coaching staff. Coach Patterson made sure he took time to address that at the press conference as he knows what he and his coaching staff are doing to help these young men become better football players.

    Patterson is happy with the offensive production. The Horned Frogs have the third best offense in the Big 12. So, he is confused to why everyone is upset. He stated, "Everybody is going to find a reason why it's not going good." There have been a lot of critics to why TCU has been playing a little sloppy, but nonetheless, they still have positive takeaways from the OU game leading into this big home game versus West Virginia.

    Patterson said that Zach Evans and Max Duggan are probable for this week. Tre' Hodges-Tomlinson, Noah Daniels, and a couple other big pieces on defense are either questionable or probable. 

    TCU takes on West Virginia this Saturday 10/23 at 6:30 p.m. at The Carter.  

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    Coach Patterson speaks at his weekly press conference on October 19, 2021.
    Football

    Gary Patterson Press Conference: Week 8 "At the End of the Day"

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; The West Virginia Mountaineers mascot leads the team into the stadium prior to their game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    Dear Opponent: West Virginia

    10 hours ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) tries to avoid a tackle by Texas Longhorns defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (5) while running for yardage in the second half of the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    Football Poll Watching: Week 8 - More Top 5 Changes

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_16971664
    Football

    Big 12 Football Matchups and Predictions: Week 8

    23 hours ago
    Jaylon Guilbeau is a 4-star recruit for TCU's Class of 2022
    Recruiting

    Recruiting News: TCU 4-Star Commit Jaylon Guilbeau

    Oct 18, 2021
    TCU wide receiver Taye Barber runs away from West Virginia defenders in the 2019 game in Fort Worth.
    Football

    First Look: TCU Football vs West Virginia

    Oct 18, 2021
    Clint OU 2021 Fan
    Football

    WATCH: TCU Fan Reactions During the 2021 OU Game

    Oct 18, 2021
    USATSI_16976394
    Football

    TCU Football: Oklahoma Sooners game debrief

    Oct 17, 2021