Poll Watching: Top 10 Sees More Changes after Week 5

Oregon, Florida, and Notre Dame all lost, allowing other teams to move into the Top 10. SMU debuts in the Top 25. Texas is back (in the rankings).

Week 5 of the college football season did not disappoint. In what may have been the best game of the week, #7 Cincinnati defeated #9 Notre Dame, allowing the future Big 12 team to move two spots in both polls. Kentucky defeated Florida, and Stanford beat Oregon, dropping both of those teams down.

The TCU Horned Frogs have lost two consecutive games. The opponents in both of those losses are now ranked in both polls. Texas had previously been ranked, but after the loss to Arkansas in Week 2 they were dropped. After defeating TCU 32-27 on Saturday, they re-entered both polls this week. The SMU Mustangs are now 5-0 and are poised to give Cincinnati a chase for the American Athletic Conference championship.

Oklahoma State jumped several spots after defeating then-ranked Baylor, who dropped out of both polls. Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Texas are the only Big 12 schools in the Top 25. Two of the future Big 12 schools are also in the Top 10, Cincinnati and BYU.

Here are highlights of both polls:

AP Top 25

1 - Alabama

2 - Georgia

3 - Iowa, up 3

4 - Penn State

5 - Cincinnati, up 2

6 - Oklahoma

7 - Ohio State, up 4

8 - Oregon, down 5

9 - Michigan, up 5

10 - BYU, up 3

12 - Oklahoma State, up 7

21 - Texas, previously not ranked

24 - SMU, previously not ranked

Dropped from rankings: Texas A&M, Fresno State, UCLA, Baylor, Clemson

Big 12 schools also receiving votes: Baylor (#29), Texas Tech (#36), Kansas State (#37)

USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

1 – Alabama

2 – Georgia

3 - Iowa, up 2

4 - Penn State, up 2

5 - Oklahoma, down 1

6 - Cincinnati, up 2

7 - Ohio State, up 3

8 - Michigan, up 6

9 - Oregon, down 6

10 - BYU, up 5

12 - Oklahoma State, up 6

23 - Texas, previously not ranked

24 - SMU, previously not ranked

Dropped from rankings: Texas A&M, UCLA, Fresno State, Baylor

Big 12 schools also receiving votes: Baylor (#28), Iowa State (#31), Texas Tech (#42),