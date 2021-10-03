Week 5 Results: Only Two Big 12 Teams Are Undefeated

All the Big 12 schools played conference games while four teams in the Top 10 lost during the fifth week of the college football season. There are now two undefeated teams in the Big 12 and both are in Oklahoma.

Another week. More disappointment for the TCU Horned Frogs. In what may have been the last time for the foreseeable future, the Texas Longhorns come to Fort Worth and pull off a win. The Frogs started with an impressive 87-yard kickoff return followed by a touchdown on the second play of the game. Fans thought there was momentum and energy to keep pace with the Longhorns. But thanks to a horrible targeting call and three turnovers, the Frogs could not pull off their 8th Big 12 win over Texas. Instead, Texas won 32-27.

Besides the game against Kansas, all other conference games were close affairs, all coming down to possessions late in the fourth quarter. In the Top 10, there were two games with Top 10 teams facing each other, so at least two of the ten would lose. However, two more were added to that list, so disruption once again there.

Here’s how each Big 12 team fared plus some of the Top 25 results:

Big 12 Conference Games

TCU (2-2, 0-1 in Big 12) vs Texas (4-1, 2-0 in Big 12)

Texas wins 32-27

For the first time since 2013, Texas won the game in Fort Worth. Behind their new quarterback and impressive duo of running backs, Texas took the lead late in the first half and maintained that lead throughout the second.

Kansas State (3-2, 0-2 in Big 12) vs Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 in Big 12)

Oklahoma wins 37-31

Last two years, K-State had the Sooners number. For a while this week, it looked like they still did. Even when OU took the lead, K-State stayed with them. Even being behind 34-17 early in the fourth, the Wildcats kept clawing back, scoring to bring it within one possession with 1:33 left.

West Virginia (2-3, 0-2 in Big 12) vs Texas Tech (4-1, 1-1 in Big 12)

Texas Tech wins 23-20

Will the real West Virginia team please stand up? After losing to Maryland in Week 1, they beat then #15 Virginia Tech in Week 3. Last week, in Norman, they either led or were tied the entire game until Oklahoma kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired. This week, they were behind 17-0 at halftime, but were tied 17-17 at the end of the third quarter. Both teams kicked another field goal in the fourth. Then late in the game, Tech drove down the field and kicked the go-ahead field goal with 0:22 remaining.

Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0 in Big 12) vs Baylor (4-1, 2-1 in Big 12)

Oklahoma State wins 24-14

It was the battle of unbeaten. OSU was in control the whole game scoring early in the first quarter and never relenting the lead. However, Baylor being the pesky little brother that it is just wouldn't go away and kept the game close. It was Jaylen Warren’s 4-yard run for a touchdown with 2:14 left that finally clinched the win for the Pokes.

Noteworthy Top 25 Games:

#2 Georgia vs #8 Arkansas

Georgia wins 37-0

It was the battle of two undefeated SEC teams meeting between the hedges in Athens. After trouncing both Texas and Texas A&M in recent weeks, it was time for Arkansas to be trounced. It was over early. Georgia scored early in the first and never looked back. The Bulldogs defense did not allow any points while holding the Razorbacks to only 162 total yards of offense.

#9 Notre Dame vs #7 Cincinnati

Cincinnati wins 24-13

Future Big 12 team Cincinnati is making a statement for the Group of Five conferences this season. They traveled to South Bend and secured the program’s first-ever road victory over an AP Top 10 team. This game may have been the best game in college football this weekend.

Stanford vs #3 Oregon

Stanford wins 31-24 in overtime

Stanford came out with the big lead to start the game, only to have the Ducks overtake them early in the fourth quarter. Stanford fought back and on 4th and 2, with seconds left in the game, threw a 2-yard pass for the touchdown that sent the game to overtime. Stanford got the ball first in OT and scored the touchdown. When it was Oregon’s turn, it came down to 4th and 8 and Oregon threw an incomplete pass to end the game.

Kentucky vs #10 Florida

Kentucky wins 20-13

Another Top 10 team goes down. Don’t look now, but the Kentucky Wildcats are now one of only three undefeated teams remaining in the SEC! In football! Not basketball. They travel to Athens in two weeks to take on Georgia. Will Cinderella’s season continue? It is October, which is pumpkin season, so we will have to see what happens here.

Other Top 25 teams suffering a loss in Week 5 include:

#12 Mississippi lost to #1 Alabama 42-21

#15 Texas A&M lost to Mississippi State 26-22

#18 Fresno State lost to Hawaii 27-24