Previewing The TCU Horned Frogs Matchup vs. Kansas State Wildcats
The TCU Horned Frogs demonstrated resilience and grit in their come-from-behind victory over the Colorado Buffaloes, overcoming a 14-0 deficit early in the contest, showcasing the maturity and leadership of the 2025 team.
Now, though, the Horned Frogs travel to Manhattan, Kansas, where they haven't won since 2017, in a clash against one of the country's most puzzling teams, the Kansas State Wildcats. They entered the season as one of the favorites to win the conference, but now find themselves in 13th place in the standings at 1-2.
Don't let the record fool you, though. They still have the talent available to win, but can the Frogs get the monkey off their back and secure a victory at a place where they have had minimal success?
Manhattan Project of Doom and Despair
It's no secret that the Wildcats have played significantly below their expectations this season, plagued by an offense that has struggled to find consistency on the field, especially early on. Unfortunately for the Frogs, it might not matter if history has taught us anything about their performance in Manhattan.
The Frogs haven't won there since 2017, and are 3-5 against the Wildcats in that span, including the heartbreaking 2022 loss in the Big 12 Championship. Perhaps even worse, in that same time span, they have been outscored 195-148, including a 41-3 drumming of the last time they played them on the road.
Avery Johnson nearly outdueled Sawyer Robertson last week in their 35-34, heartbreaking loss to the Baylor Bears, finishing with one less passing yard than him. It seems to be an upward trend he has shown over the last two games, with over a third of his passing yards on the year coming in the previous two games.
The Wildcats are balanced, but they only go as Johnson goes for them, bailing out the offense with his feet. At times this season, however, he has shown an unwillingness to use his legs, much to the dismay of the fans watching him. The Frogs will be tasked with trying to contain him, a krytonite for the Frogs' offense, as evidenced by the success Sam Leavitt found against them two weeks ago.
The Wildcats' defense has also been stingy on their pass defense, and are more willing to give up yards to their opponents on the ground this season, something that goes against the Frogs' offensive success and philosophy this season, after struggling to run the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes, one of the conference's worst running defenses.
For the Frogs, they now have to travel to their worst away location in the conference, where they have proven they struggle to win, but this team is different. Unfazed by an early deficit, overcoming penalties against them, and fighting through adversity. For Sonny Dykes' squad, it's now or never to get the monkey off their back in Manhattan.
The Horned Frogs travel to Manhattan to take on the Wildcats on Oct. 11 at 2:30 p.m. CT.