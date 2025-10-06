This Position Group Shined in TCU's 35-21 Win Over the Buffaloes
TCU's secondary rose to the occasion when Coach Prime and team came to Fort Worth over the weekend.
On Saturday night, the TCU Horned Frogs (4-1) earned their first conference win of the season as they defeated the Colorado Buffaloes (2-4) by a score of 35-21. Despite a slow start in the first half, TCU dominated the game heading into halftime and eventually ran away with the win in the third and fourth quarters.
Before the season began, the TCU defense was advertised as a unit that could be a game-changer for the Horned Frogs in 2025. More specifically, many talked about the depth that defensive coordinator Andy Avalos could have in the TCU secondary.
With players like Avery Helm and Vernon Glover returning from injury for the Frogs, TCU's secondary was shaping up to be one of the most formidable units not only in the Big 12, but across all of college football as well. On Saturday night, the safeties for the TCU defense made their presence felt with three interceptions.
Frogs Win the Turnover Battle 4-0
Jamel Johnson got the turnover party started for the Frogs on Colorado's first offensive drive of the night. Kaidon Salter threw a pass into Horned Frog coverage, and with some astounding acceleration, the TCU safety came away with the pick, returning it all the way to the TCU 36-yard line.
Johnson has been one of TCU's best defenders this season with 38 total tackles, one fumble recovery, and three interceptions. In 2024, Johnson logged the team's third-most tackles on defense, along with three pass breakups and a forced fumble.
The second turnover in the Frogs' favor came late in the second quarter when Salter was picked off by Bud Clark near Colorado's 30-yard line. Clark's interception set the Frogs up as Josh Hoover connected with Eric McAlister for a 23-yard passing touchdown.
With the game tied at 14-14, Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes had aspirations of taking a lead into the second half. A rare blown coverage on defense resulted in Salter completing a 34-yard pass to Omarion Miller, setting Colorado up inside TCU's 20-yard line.
With Salter and the Buffaloes knocking on the door, the TCU secondary stepped up once again as Johnson and Nambi Obiazor used some teamwork for the Horned Frogs' third interception of the game. Johnson knocked the ball out of a Colorado receiver's hands, and Obiazor had a heads-up play coming down with the ball to keep things scoreless heading into halftime.
In the fourth quarter, an offensive drive for the Frogs was cut short after a questionable pass interference call against Eric McAlister. TCU was forced to punt, but a muffed return by Colorado allowed Chas Curtis to come up with the fumble recovery to get the Frogs back on offense. Shortly after, Josh Hoover found Joseph Manjack for an 18-yard touchdown, giving TCU the 28-21 lead.
With four turnovers against the Buffaloes, TCU's secondary solidified itself as a consistent threat for opposing quarterbacks. If the Frogs plan to find a win against Kansas State this week, they will almost assuredly need to win the turnover battle once again in a tough Manhattan environment.