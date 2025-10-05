The Bounce Back - What Did We Learn From TCU's Win Over Colorado?
Welcome back to another edition of What Did We Learn. With the return of the football season, myweekly article returns, a two-year-long tradition now. At the end of every weekend, I release my weekly "what did we learn"—an opinionated editorial detailing what Frog fans can take away from the week before that might not appear in the box score.
After the TCU Horned Frogs dropped their first game of the season last week on the road against the Arizona State Sun Devils, questions were raised about how the Frogs would respond against Colorado. A soul-crushing loss, followed by a home game, with a chance to reset the season and continue down a path of success, or would they crumble and come out flat?
The answer was yes, to both. It wasn't like they rolled over, but it took a while for the offense that the fans have come to know for the year to show up. The defense is the same they have been this season. They bend, but they don't break, and they come up with turnovers.
So what exactly did we learn from the game, that Frog fans can take away moving forward?
"The Report of My Death Was Greatly Exaggerated"
I talked about it last week when the Frogs lost, that it seemed as if the world was ending from one loss. Sure, perception of the Big 12 isn't great, and sure, it's an uphill climb from that spot, and it seemed like this team was just the same song and dance from last season, unable to close out games and make the big plays when they mattered.
Then they came out, were down early, and adjusted against Colorado. They did what they needed to do, at a time when there were doubts (even me, myself, had doubts) if they had this in them. They did, though, even with one of the most egregious calls I've seen in person from the refs, they kept their composure, bounced back, and walked away back in the win column.
Sonny Dykes talked about it post-game, saying there were times he got flashbacks to the Houston meltdown, but this team is different. It is more mature, more prepared, and more inclined to have performances like this. Sure, it doesn't come without shortcomings, but what team doesn't have them?
Yes, the run game has to find a way to get better. The offensive line could be better, and the defense could be more stout in the rushing game, but they have only been 4-1 or better through the first five games of the season, just three other times in the last 10 years.
This team is good. They are getting healthy, growing into the season with every week, and have won in every possible way now. The season is long and tedious, and while it's easy to overreact to one loss, the wave of emotions should feel the same when they win, because they did.