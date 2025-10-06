Should Frog Fans Hit the Panic Button on the TCU Rushing Game?
It is no secret that the TCU offense has struggled to run the ball this season, but the Frogs now rank among the Big 12's worst and least efficient rush offenses.
Why is There Reason for Concern?
Despite what was an emphatic start to the season against North Carolina, the Frogs’ ground attack has come back to earth, to say the least. Through five games, TCU sits last in the Big 12, averaging 125.6 yards per game, while its 3.9 yards per carry comes in at 15th in the conference.
Not to mention, TCU is last in the Big 12 with 628 rushing yards and has now been held to under 100 rushing yards in back-to-back contests against Arizona State and Colorado. With that said, there is a reasonable understanding for TCU fans to be wary and nervous about the ground game.
One of the storylines heading into the Colorado game was whether or not the Frogs were going to find a breakthrough running the ball. The Buffaloes, statistically, have the worst rush defense in the conference, having allowed 4.5 yards per carry and 180 yards per game. Colorado is also one of just three teams to have surrendered 1,000 or more rushing yards this season.
Despite the Buffaloes’ struggles, they held their own against the Frogs, who ran the ball 35 times for 94 yards. That is an average of 2.68 yards per carry. Following the game, Sonny Dykes said, “We weren’t great tonight, but we (are) actually better. And so we just have to figure it out. We just weren’t as consistent as we needed to be.”
Attempts
Yards
Y/C
Y/G
TD
K. Barnes
37
206
5.5
68.0
1
T. Battle
27
162
5.7
30.8
3
J. Payne
29
139
4.5
32.5
1
N. Palmer
18
99
5.2
18.6
0
J. Denman
16
39
2.2
7.2
1
When looking at the workload per running back, Kevorian Barnes continues to be TCU’s leading rusher despite missing two games due to injury. Not only has he had the most rush attempts, but he also has the most rushing yards. He has been a fraction less efficient than Trent Battle, but the senior also has 10 fewer attempts.
While frustrations with the rushing game have increased, so have the concerns regarding the TCU offensive line. The Frogs have been unable to win the line of scrimmage to allow the rushing game to develop, or Josh Hoover enough time in the pocket to go through his reads.
What’s Next?
TCU (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) will now turn its attention to Kansas State (2-4, 1-2 Big 12), which has struggled to stop the rush this season. In fact, the Wildcats rank among the worst rush defenses in the conference as well. The Frogs will travel to Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the first time in two years as they face the Wildcats on Saturday, Oct 11, at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on FOX.