Much of the conversation leading up to Big 12 Media Days has centered on Texas Tech. The players had their chance to center the conversation on defending a conference championship and the expectations that come with it.

After capturing the Big 12 championship last season, Texas Tech enters the new season with a target on its back. Their expectations are higher than they have been in years past. Big 12 Media Days revealed that their veteran leaders are determined not to let the outside noise change their mentality.

From Stephenville to Lubbock, Coy Eakin represents the Red Raiders at Big 12 Media Days | Emma Swinney For KillerFrogs/TCU on SI

Wide receiver Coy Eakin and defensive back Brice Pollock were two of the players who represented Texas Tech in Frisco. They spoke confidently about their team and believe they have what it takes to repeat. While every team on their schedule presents a different challenge, the players repeatedly emphasized that their preparation won't change regardless of the opponent.

This was made especially clear when the conversation turned to the Thanksgiving matchup against TCU.

The Horned Frogs and Red Raiders did not meet last season, meaning the historic Saddle Trophy has remained in Fort Worth for the past two years. This season, however, the rivalry will return with the two programs set to play on Thanksgiving Day in Lubbock, the final regular-season game of the year. This game has the chance to be the game of the season.

Why Texas Tech's Thanksgiving Game Against TCU Stands Out

I then asked Eakin what his thoughts were heading into that matchup against the Frogs with the Saddle Trophy on the line. Eakin didn't treat it any differently than any other game on the schedule.

"It's just another game for us," Eakin said. "You prepare for it like you do every other week, whether it's Abilene Christian or the last game of the season. You kind of have to be blind to the opponent and just keep football the main thing."

Eakin said McGuire instills this mentality in his team. The Red Raiders aren't interested in making one game bigger than another. They want to be consistent throughout the season and ultimately put themselves in a position to compete for championships.

Regardless, it still seems like there is something special about playing on Thanksgiving.

When I asked them whether they would rather play on Thanksgiving Day or Black Friday, both Eakin and Pollock quickly agreed they would rather take the field on Thanksgiving.

"I think it's the coolest time you can play," Pollock said.

Eakin agreed, echoing the same response. This game will be one of the most-watched games of the season.

Away from football, the interviews showed a more personal side of the Texas Tech veterans.

Pollock had a custom backpack featuring a painted portrait of himself. When asked about it, he laughed and explained that it was a birthday gift from his girlfriend.

The players were also asked who the most famous contact in their phones was. Without hesitation, both answered the same person: Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire, who has created a great culture and strong relationships who has created a great culture and strong relationships somebody who has created a great culture and relationship with his team.

Nate Cross For KillerFrogs/TCU on SI

Then, the final question came, and it might surprise some.

The final question was: Which game are they most excited to play this season?

Eakin didn't hesitate.

He responded, "The first game, Sept. 5, the season opener."

Pollock's answer was different.

"I'll say TCU."

I asked why, and the senior defensive back gave a response that is sure to grab the attention of Horned Frog fans.

"Because it's on Thanksgiving, and I feel like they've been talking a lot."

I asked TCU quarterback Jaden Craig and offensive lineman Ben Taylor-Whitfield what they thought about Pollock's comments and whether TCU had, in fact, been "talking." Both players said they had no idea what he was referring to.

For now, the mystery remains. I'll continue digging to see exactly what Pollock meant and whether there's any extra motivation behind Texas Tech's Thanksgiving showdown with the Horned Frogs.

Whether it was playful rivalry talk or early bulletin-board material, Pollock made one thing clear: while Texas Tech's veterans preach treating every opponent the same, the Thanksgiving showdown against TCU is definitely on the minds of Texas Tech's players.