When TCU and Baylor meet later this season, one of the biggest storylines will be whether the Horned Frogs can slow a Baylor offense that believes it is ready to take a significant step forward through the air.

During Big 12 Media Days, Baylor Quarterback DJ Lagway made it clear that the Bears want to expand their passing game next season. When asked about what excites him for the upcoming season, Lagway noted that he is "excited to put the ball in the air and let it fly, throw it around."

He also praised Head Coach Dave Aranda, saying, "I've seen what [Aranda] did with [former Baykor quarterback] Sawyer [Robertson] and him being top five in the country on the ball, so I'm just excited to just go out there and just play free, have fun, and just learn from him."

One area Baylor expects to lean on is the connection between Lagway and his tight ends. The Bears believe the position can become a major weapon in both the middle of the field and the red zone, creating matchup problems for opponents.

Lagway's Leadership Has Fueled Baylor's Confidence

Lagway also enters the year with growing praise from inside the Baylor locker room. Tight end Matthew Klopfenstein spoke highly of the transfer, noting that getting Lagway was a "confidence builder" and that it "wakes the team up a little bit". Klopfenstein also said, "I've been here through the highs and lows, but this is the most confident I can say going into a summer and into the season."

DJ noted that he feels healthy both physically and mentally after emphasizing long-term body care throughout the offseason. Time will tell if the relationships that he has built away from football will translate to the field.

TCU's Defense Could Decide the Rivalry Matchup

For the Horned Frogs, the challenge will be preventing Lagway from getting comfortable early. Baylor's offense is built on confidence and rhythm, and if the Bears establish their passing attack early, TCU will face multiple tests.

But stopping Lagway won't just be about defending the air.

One of Lagway's biggest strengths is his ability to extend plays and create explosive runs. Whether it's a designed quarterback run or a broken play, Lagway has the athleticism to turn a problem into a game-changing play.

This means TCU's pass rush will have to stay disciplined. Defensive ends can't simply race upfield, and linebackers must be prepared to focus on DJ's running ability. If the Horned Frogs focus too heavily on stopping Baylor's receivers and tight ends, Lagway can make the defense pay with his legs.

Wait TCU Must Do

Although the game is still months away, Baylor's message at the Big 12 Football Media Day was clear: The Bears have one of the most dangerous offenses in the conference.

With Lagway's ability to beat defenses as both a passer and a runner, TCU will have to be sound in every phase of defense. If Baylor's passing game becomes the weapon the Bears believe it can be, TCU's secondary may decide the outcome of one of the Big 12's biggest rivalry games. Media Day confidence is one of the Big 12's biggest rivalry games. Media Day confidence is one thing. Containing it in October will be another.