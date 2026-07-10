TCU won't see Texas Tech until Thanksgiving, but Joey McGuire gave the Horned Frogs an early scouting report Tuesday at Big 12 Media Days. the defensing Big 12 champions aren't backing Big 12 champions aren't backing away from expectations, and McGuire made it clear the Red Raiders believe they're built to contend again in 2026

Texas Tech won't look exactly the same as last season, but McGuire made one thing clear: the expectations have not and will not change.

Despite all the Brendan Sorsby commotion, he still stated, "We feel like we're in a really good spot culturally and team-wise. We're looking forward to kicking it off."

Throughout the press conference, McGuire projected confidence despite an offseason filled with uncertainty. His message repeatedly returned to leadership, continuity, and the belief that Texas Tech remains built to compete for another Big 12 championship.

For TCU, that's an important note. The Horned Frogs won't be facing a team that's satisfied with last season's success—they'll face one that's trying to continue to improve and prove it belongs among the Big 12's annual contenders.

Why Joey McGuire Believes Leadership Will Keep Texas Tech on Top

The continued message I heard throughout his press conference today was leadership. Despite their rough offseason, McGuire said the atmosphere never changed, and the players continued to lock in.

"I truly believe shared adversity brings you even closer," McGuire said. "If you walked into our building every single day, you wouldn't know anything was going on."

He credited veteran captains Ben Roberts and Sheridan Wilson, along with several other returning leaders, for keeping the locker room focused on football.

TCU must take note that this team is returning a ton of talent, and they are not interested in a rebuild. Instead, they are building onto the foundation already laid.

Joey McGuire Has Complete Confidence in Will Hammond

It's pretty evident that Sorsby will not be the quarterback for the Red Raiders this season. Instead, it will be Will Hammond, who is recovering from an ACL repair.

Quarterback might be the most important piece to a team, but McGuire did not seem worried one bit. Instead, he placed a lot of faith in Hammond.

"If you ask Will Hammond throughout this process, he would tell you he was our starting quarterback and wasn't going to back away," McGuire said.

McGuire mentioned the team's reaction when Hammond entered the game against Utah last season as proof of the confidence the locker room has in him.

"I'm not talking about the plays," McGuire said. "I'm talking about the way the players reacted when he came into that game and the belief they have in him."

If Hammond is healthy by November, TCU will likely face one of the conference's most talented young quarterbacks. McGuire's confidence suggests Texas Tech believes it has the leadership and quarterback play necessary to make another run at the Big 12 title.

Texas Tech Is Chasing Another Big 12 Championship

Texas Tech understands every opponent will be chasing the defending conference champions in 2026. That includes a talented TCU team expected to compete near the top of the league. When the Horned Frogs travel to Lubbock on Thanksgiving, both teams could still be fighting for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game or the College Football Playoff.

Winning the Big 12 is difficult. Repeating it in back-to-back years is even more difficult.

McGuire mentioned that only two Big 12 programs in conference history have accomplished that feat.

"We want to do something that very few teams have been able to do," he said. "That's to win the Big 12 championship again."

Thanksgiving Could Again Shape the Big 12 Race

McGuire also talked to reporters about people saying his schedules tend to be easier, and he said they're not easy at all, especially playing tough teams like Houston, TCU, and Arizona. He said he's glad they are all in Lubbock because they will be tough matchups.

The TCU vs. Texas Tech rivalry has grown significantly over the past few seasons as both programs have emerged as legitimate Big 12 contenders. This year's meeting has the potential to carry conference championship and College Football Playoff implications depending on how the season unfolds for both teams.

It's only July, but McGuire's message was unmistakable: Texas Tech believes last year's championship was just the beginning. For TCU, that makes the Thanksgiving Battle for the Saddle even more compelling. If both teams meet their expectations, the Horned Frogs and Red Raiders could once again play one of the biggest games on the Big 12 schedule, and perhaps one that helps decide the conference champion.