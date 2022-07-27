TCU Football: Sandy Named To Ray Guy Award Watch List

The preseason watch lists for TCU Horned Frogs football players keep growing. Jordy Sandy has been named to the Ray Guy Award watch list, awarded annually to the nation’s best punter. This makes the tenth watch list this preseason for a TCU football player.

The Ray Guy Award has been given annually since 2000 and is presented by the Augusta Sports Council. It is named after football’s premier punter, Ray Guy, who played for the University of Southern Mississippi in the 1970s. Over three seasons, Guy averaged 44.7 yards for 200 punts, the fifth best in NCAA history. He had three punts over 70 yards, including a 93-yarder against Ole Miss in 1972. He also played 14 years in the NFL for the Oakland Raiders.

To receive the Ray Guy Award, punters are evaluated on their overall statistics and contributions to the team with particular emphasis placed on net average, percentage of total punts inside the 20-yard line, and percentage of punts not returned.

Last year’s award went to Matt Araiza of San Diego State. Other Big 12 players on this year’s watch list include Tom Hutton (Oklahoma State), Austin McNamara (Texas Tech), Isaac Power (Baylor), Michael Turk (Oklahoma), and Ty Zentner (Kansas State).

A total of 48 punters were named to this year’s preseason watch list.

An All-Big 12 selection in 2020, Sandy's career-high 43.3-yard average last season was the best by a Horned Frog since Ethan Perry’s 44.5 mark in 2012. Thirteen of Sandy's 43 punts went inside the 20, including six inside the 10, with just three touchbacks. Opponents were held to 10 punt return yards on the season. He averaged 50.4 yards on five punts in the 34-32 win over Cal. Included in that effort was a 64-yard punt, TCU’s longest since 2014. He also had a 62-yard punt downed at the 1-yard line versus Texas, one of his eight punts of at least 50 yards on the year.

A senior from Traralgon, Australia, Sandy has placed 63 punts inside the 20 with just 11 touchbacks in his career. He has only six touchbacks over the past two seasons.

TCU punter Jordy Sandy TCU Athletics

