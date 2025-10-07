Saturday Night’s Comeback Meant More Than Just a Win for TCU
In an era where player movement is fluid and rosters are ever-changing, keeping recruits locked in is more important than ever. One of the best ways to do that is by putting up good performances on the field in front of those recruits, which is exactly what TCU did Saturday night when it came from behind to beat Colorado 35-21.
TCU Horned Frogs On SI’s J.D. Andress spoke to several recruits who were in attendance for the Frogs’ triumph, and the consensus report was that it was a great time at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
“It was amazing,” Brock King, a 2026 defensive back commit, said. “Got to see the team win, and just being around an amazing atmosphere with the fans, watching them cheer the team on. Knowing in a couple of months I will be down there experiencing the same thing and going through the same rituals the team goes through day to day.”
Jordan Burnett, a 2026 offensive line commit for the Frogs from Ridge Point High School, echoed King’s sentiments.
“I would say my trip was amazing,” Burnett said. “The atmosphere, the coaches and fans, just the energy, how welcoming the fans were, and how much the coaches cared for each person that was there, showed me I made the right decision in March.”
Building a Good Culture Is the Most Important Goal for a Program
Maintaining good connections with players in the NIL and transfer portal era is crucial. Those players can jump ship at a moment’s notice, which makes building a quality culture that persists through all the fluidity one of the most important goals for a college football program.
One glance over to Lubbock and the success Texas Tech is experiencing now—with a roster filled to the brim with incoming freshmen and transfers—shows that it’s possible to do just that. Those players are bought into whatever that coaching staff is selling, and it’s resulted in an undefeated start to the season. But another quick look at North Carolina, a team that TCU whooped in the opening week of the season, shows that rebuilding and reloading via the transfer portal isn’t exactly a guarantee if the messaging and coaching aren’t up to snuff.
So, it’s important to keep high school players committed, as that’s still the best way to create a consistent winner. And as mentioned earlier, one of the easiest ways to do that is to do what players often care about most: win. That’s exactly what TCU accomplished against the Buffaloes, and recruits are taking notice, with some being ready to suit up for the Frogs right this very instant.
“It was a great time, like it always is,” Maddox Flynt, a 2026 TCU commit and defensive lineman from Westlake High School, said about his experience at the game against the Buffaloes. “The coaches really make a difference on game days when they make sure to take time out of their busy day to have a conversation with you. As a defensive player, it was exciting to watch such a great defense perform how they did. It had me wanting to suit up and play that night. I can’t wait to come home to Funky Town.”
It’s that exact type of relationship—coaches taking time out of their busy schedules to talk to high school recruits—that makes the difference between a player deciding to stay on board with a program or move on to supposed greener pastures. If TCU can continue to do that and also keep winning on the football field, it’ll be set up for success in this era of turbulent roster building.