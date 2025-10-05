TCU Digs Deep For Gritty 35-21 Win Over Colorado
From Josh Hoover’s four passing touchdowns to the Frogs’ defense snagging three interceptions, TCU pieced together a gritty victory over Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
After a 35-21 win, the Frogs earned their first conference win of the season. But it was not the cleanest of contests. TCU struggled early and was unable to take advantage of Colorado’s miscues. Despite Jamel Johnson intercepting a pass from Kaidon Salter, the Frogs' offense could not cash in.
Colorado stopped the TCU in back-to-back rush plays from the one-yard line. After an offensive pass interference call, the Frogs were backed up. After a short pass to Jordan Dwyer that set up 4th and goal, kicker Nate McCashland missed his field goal attempt from 30 yards out. On the ensuing drive, Salter led the Buffaloes to an 80-yard drive resulting in a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead. Colorado then held the Frogs to a three-and-out before Salters extended the lead to 14-0 on a 10-yard touchdown run.
The TCU offense was held off the board for over 26 minutes until Josh Hoover ran it in from one yard out to bring the Frogs within a score. Miraculously, on the second play of Colorado’s ensuing drive, Bud Clark picked off Salter, setting the Frogs up at the Colorado 26 with 1:53 left in the half. Two plays later, Hoover found Eric McAlister for a 23-yard touchdown pass.
Despite having another possession in the half, Salter threw his third interception, this time picked off by Namdi Obiazor at the goal line. Within minutes, the Frogs scored two touchdowns and flipped the game on its head.
Frogs Take the Lead in the 4th Quarter
Neither team put together any scoring drives in the third quarter, but the Frogs took the lead after Hoover capped off a 12-play drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Lafayette Kaiuway. Colorado, though, answered back in a hurry. A 17-yard pass to Sincere Brown set up a 31-yard touchdown pass to Omarion Miller that tied the game at 21 apiece.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the Frogs were forced to punt following a three-and-out. But Colorado’s Kam Mikell fumbled the ball and Chase Curtis recovered it at the Colorado 27-yard line. Three plays later, Joseph Manjack IV made a fingertip catch for an 18-yard score to give the Frogs a 28-21 lead.
After the Buffaloes punted on their next possession, Hoover found McAlister in the end zone for the second time of the night. The 21-yard touchdown was the nail in the coffin that bounced the Buffaloes back to Colorado.
On the night, Hoover completed 23 of 33 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns. He also had eight carries for 20 yards and a touchdown rush. Hoover played a clean game and did not commit any turnovers. While the passing game slowly found its groove, the running game continued to struggle.
TCU averaged just 2.7 yards per carry against Colorado. While the offensive line continued to struggle, a bright spot on the night was Kevorian Barnes returning to action. Barnes’ first touches came halfway through the second quarter, but he led the team with 16 carries and 48 yards.
What’s Next?
The Frogs now improve to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12. All focus now turns to Week 7 when the Frogs travel to Manhattan, Kansas to take on the Kansas State Wildcats (2-4, 1-2 Big 12), who suffered a 35-34 loss to Baylor on Saturday afternoon. The game will be on Saturday, Oct. 11 from Bill Snyder Family Stadium.