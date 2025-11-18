Sonny Dykes Clarifies His Expectations for TCU in Midweek Presser
On Tuesday, head coach Sonny Dykes answered questions from the media concerning the TCU Horned Frogs' (6-4, 3-4 in Big 12) upcoming road matchup against the No.25 Houston Cougars (8-2, 5-2 in Big 12).
The head coach also took time to clarify some of the things said after TCU's 44-13 loss to the No.11 BYU Cougars. Dykes said that after the lopsided loss, he answered some of the media's questions without much thought due to his frustration with their performance on the field.
With pressure to perform in the final weeks of the season, Dykes took the microphone to both reflect on the recent loss and preview an extremely talented Cougars team they'll take on this weekend.
Dykes on the Direction of the Horned Frogs
In the postgame press conference in Provo this past weekend, TCU beat writer for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Steven Johnson, asked Coach Dykes about fans being concerned about the direction the Frogs are heading.
The head coach caused a stir on social media with one key phrase. At the time, this came off as dismissive to many fans that watched the entirety of TCU's loss on Saturday night.
"People can say what they want to say." (Full quote)
In the midweek press conference, Dykes decided to add on to his statement by saying that TCU's expectation is to win every game. The coach added that TCU going 12-0 in the 2022-23 season likely elevated expectations for where the program should be.
"I answered that question without much thought," Dykes said. "I was pretty upset about our performance and the way we competed. I've had an opportunity to think about that now."
"Our expectation is always to win every game we play. That's clearly pretty hard to do. But that's the expectation. When we came here we started 12-0. I think that raised everybody's expectations...There's been some monumental changes that have occurred since then in college football. The game has changed a lot."
Dykes then spoke about the parity in the Big 12 as a whole saying that every season can be completely different. The head coach added that while that parity around college football is unprecedented, it's the coaching staff's job to find their place.
"Every year is a whole new season unto itself," Dykes told the media. "This game is much different that way than it used to be...It's just the way it is. You look at the parity across the game right now, it's unprecedented, it's different, it's unique, but it's our job to find our place in college football and find a way for us to win football games and compete for championships."
Before the season began, the Horned Frogs were widely considered a team that would be lobbying for a spot in Arlington in the last couple weeks of the regular season. At the very least, many expected a 3rd or 4th place finish within the Big 12.
While it's reassuring to hear that Dykes believes that the Frogs can compete at a high level consistently, there's certainly a difference between saying it, and actually doing it. That's a reality that most people in the sports world already understands.
Houston Looks Like a Brand-New Team
When asked about the difference between last year's Houston team and this year's, Coach Dykes said that he believes that they've gotten better and are playing with more confidence. Last year, the Horned Frogs were the victim of a home upset against the Cougars getting beat 30-19.
"Obviously these guys are playing with a little more confidence than that team did last year," Dykes told the media. "This is a better Houston team offensively."
When asked about Houston quarterback Conner Weigman joining the Cougars, Dykes said that the Texas A&M transfer has opened things up for Houston's passing game. In offensive coordinator Slade Nagle's offense, Weigman has completed 168 of 259 passes for 2,113 yards and 18 passing touchdowns.
The quarterback has also been a factor in the ground game with over 400 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. Considering that the Horned Frogs have struggled the defend against rushing quarterbacks, stopping Weigman from getting into a rhythm will be imperative to a Horned Frog win.