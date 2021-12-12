“Dear Fort Worth” – A Letter from TCU Football Coach Sonny Dykes

Sunday morning’s issue of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram featured a full-page ad from TCU and Sonny Dykes. In the ad, Dykes wrote a letter to the people of Fort Worth about becoming the new head coach for the TCU Horned Frogs.

He talks about TCU’s special relationship with the entire Fort Worth community and how TCU is the Big 12 team for all of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. In a change from the Gary Patterson era, Dykes promises open practices and access to his staff. It’s a new day at TCU Football.

He tells the community that the TCU football program is also their program. “I am honored to lead them and couldn’t be happier to be here, wear purple, and be your coach,” he said to conclude the letter.

Here is the full text of his letter to Fort Worth:

"Dear Fort Worth,

I am so honored and excited to be at TCU as the head football coach of your horned frogs! My family and I witnessed firsthand how special the TCU and Fort Worth communities are during our time here in 2017. It's what made coming back an opportunity of a lifetime.

The relationship TCU has with Fort Worth is truly special. And that also extends into the Metroplex as we are DFW's Big 12 team. From Go Purple Fridays to street banners downtown. The city being lit up in purple and Frog Alley on game days, there is no doubt this is the home of Horned Frogs Nation!

One of the many aspects that made TCU so attractive to me is the passionate fan base. When I was here previously and coming in as a visiting coach. I saw how special and electric Amon G. Carter Stadium can be. With six home games next season. Including five in the Big 12, let's make The Carter the best home-field advantage in the conference. Along those lines, our players would like to thank the TCU student body for their incredible support and can assure all of our students the impact they make on game days is felt by opposing teams!

The focal point of our program is the student-athletes. We want to provide them an opportunity to win a big 12 Championship, and that starts by protecting The Carter. I'm asking you to please renew or purchase your season tickets for the 2022 season! We are also going to ensure you are engaged with our program. We will have open practices and access to myself and our staff. From my initial team meeting, I could not be more impressed with the type of young men we have in our program. I am honored to lead them and couldn't be happier to be here, wear purple, and be your coach!

On behalf of my staff and our football program. Which is also your program. Thank you, and Go Frogs!"

From advertisement in Fort Worth Star-Telegram on December 12, 2021

