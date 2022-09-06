TCU Football: Morris To Miss Tarleton; Duggan Likely Starter

When Chandler Morris got injured in Friday’s win at Colorado, Horned Frogs fans were worried that the knee injury could have been severe. At this week’s press conference, head coach Sonny Dykes said it was a sprained knee and not as severe as first thought. Morris will miss the Tarleton game this week, and after the bye week, he will be evaluated weekly.

For the Tarleton game, Dykes said that senior Max Duggan would “probably start” but that redshirt freshman Sam Jackson will also play. Dykes said, “It’s Max’s time to start, but we will evaluate all week.”

In other injury news, junior linebacker Thomas Armstrong pulled an ACL in Friday’s game. He is out for the season. Sophomore safety Bud Clark, injured in 2021, is expected back soon, said Dykes. “We are in a good spot physically,” he said.

In Friday’s game, a total of 70 players saw action. “We will play a lot of guys. Our intent is to play as many guys that will help us win,” said Dykes. “If three can each play 30 snaps versus one player playing 90 snaps, it helps on injuries. This allows guys to play at a higher level.”

Regarding the number of players in the game, Dykes specifically pointed out this year’s freshmen class. “There are a lot of good players in this freshman class,” he said. “We are going to have a number of freshmen this year that will play a significant role this season. This certainly helps convince young people during recruiting.”

In the second quarter, Derius Davis returned a punt for 60 yards for the touchdown that finally put the Frogs ahead of Colorado. Davis was chosen as the Big 12 Special Team Player of the Week because of that return. Dykes said of the return, “We felt like going into the ballgame, we might have a speed advantage. Derius’ return showed that. It was obviously a big play. We blocked it really well.”

Derius Davis Tony Beblowski/KillerFrogs

When asked what he would focus on this week, Dykes said, “Our focus is on our performance. It will never be about our opponent. It will always be about ourselves. The only difference last week in the first half and the second half was execution – us doing our job. The challenge this week will be to go out there and execute.”

Next up: TCU will host Tarleton State on Saturday, September 10, at 7 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The game can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

