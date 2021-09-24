TCU vs. SMU: Staff Predictions

September 24, 2021
It's the Battle of the Iron Skillet. Our staff predicts the final score of the game.
It has been two long years since the TCU Horned Frogs met the SMU Mustangs. The two teams will meet for the 100th time on Saturday. The winner takes home the coveted Iron Skillet. From 2012-2018, TCU has won that trophy seven straight times. Then, in 2019, SMU squeaked by and won 41-38.

The two teams did not meet in 2020 due to the pandemic. That Iron Skillet sat on the Hilltop an extra unearned year. As Head Coach Gary Patterson said in his press conference this week, the Horned Frogs are taking back what is theirs. Under Patterson, TCU has only lost to the Ponies three times (2005, 2011, and 2019). 

TCU has started the season 2-0 with wins over Duquesne and California. SMU has started the season with wins over Abilene Christian, North Texas, and Louisiana Tech. TCU leads the series with SMU 51-41-7. The game will be on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. 

Here are the KillerFrogs Team Predictions:

Shannon Brazzell, TCU Hall of Fame - TCU 47 - SMU 14

Sean Foushee - TCU 45 - SMU 28 (or 31)

Jack Hasselbeck - TCU 38 - SMU 14

Nathan Hernandez - TCU 38 - SMU 31

Nick Howard - TCU 30 - SMU 21

Barry Lewis - TCU 38 - SMU 27

Adam Shirley - TCU 35 - SMU 28

Ryann Zeller - TCU 38 - SMU 21

Let us know your predictions. Follow us on the KillerFrogs Fan Forum or tweet us at @Killer_Frogs.

TCU beats SMU to keep possession of the Iron Skillet in 2018.
