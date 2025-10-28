Sweet Home Fort Worth? That’s the Case for This Alabama Native
Lynyrd Skynyrd's 1974 blockbuster "Sweet Home Alabama" is a classic sung by millions, but for the Daphne, Alabama native Trent Battle, Fort Worth might deserve a crack, too. Battle is one of just seven players from the 2021 team to still be in Fort Worth, alongside DJ Rogers, Bud Clark, Franklin Estrada II, Blake Baldwin, Luke Lingard, and Chase Curtis. Over the years, Battle has grown into one of the leading veteran presences within the TCU Football program.
In the midst of his fifth season as a Horned Frog, Battle has rushed for 323 yards and five touchdowns this season. He is averaging 6.2 yards per carry and 40.4 yards per game. On Saturday against West Virginia, Battle was the leading ball carrier with 19 carries for 89 yards and a score. It was his second touchdown in as many weeks.
In just eight games this season, Battle has amassed more rushing yards and touchdowns than his previous three years combined.
2022-24
2025
Games Played
35
8
Rushing Attempts
63
52
Rushing Yards
249
323
Rushing Touchdowns
0
5
Yards Per Carry
4.0
6.2
Yards Per Game
7.1
40.1
But this output from Battle hasn’t just come out of nowhere. It is the result of hours of relentless effort on and off the field to be the best teammate possible.
Battle has had to sit beside several talented running backs throughout his time at TCU. That includes the likes of Zach Evans, Kendre Miller, Emari Demercado, Cam Cook, and Emani Bailey, just to name a few. He has truly battled for his role on the team and is now getting to experience the fruits of his labor.
After a gritty performance in Morgantown, Sonny Dykes said, “Trent Battle is just one of those guys who does everything. You look up and he’s on the punt team, he was our starting tailback tonight, he made the big play on the onside kick.”
“There’s nobody I trust more when the game is on the line than Trent Battle. You trust him so much because he’s just a good person, and he does things right a hundred percent of the time. You just know exactly what you’re going to get from him,” he continued.
Just ask Josh Hoover. “He’s one of those guys you can always count on. He’s super talented, he’s fast, good in the hole, can make guys miss, a great ball catcher out of the backfield, but one of the best traits about him is that he’s a hard worker. Trent is the ultimate team guy.”
Battle is appreciative of the love he has received from not only his teammates and coaching staff, but the community as well. “The support is crazy. Even though I didn’t play a whole lot over the last three to four years, nothing made me want to leave,” he said. “I love it here. There’s no place like TCU.”
Just a small town kid from Daphne, Alabama, finding a second home in Fort Worth, and oh boy, has he made his mark.
What's Next for the Horned Frogs?
The TCU Horned Frogs (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) will look to take advantage of a perfectly-timed bye week and get players back and healthy. The Frogs will begin preparations for Iowa State, who will roll into Fort Worth for an afternoon game at 3:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 8.