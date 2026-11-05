How to Watch TCU at Arizona Football on Friday Night

Kickoff time, TV coverage, streaming options and the latest availability updates as the Horned Frogs head to Tucson for a Friday night matchup.

TCU travels to Arizona on Friday to begin a challenging November stretch. With Kansas State, Utah and Texas Tech still ahead, the Horned Frogs have an opportunity to build momentum against a ranked Wildcats team.

First comes the challenge of slowing quarterback Noah Fifita and Arizona’s passing attack. TCU’s defense has kept the Frogs competitive throughout the season, but the offense will need to finish drives to give them a chance on the road.

TCU is coming off a comeback win over Kansas after trailing 13-0 at halftime. The Frogs rallied to win 22-16, with the offense finding enough production late to secure the victory. Arizona, meanwhile, returns home after a 34-26 loss at Texas Tech.

Friday’s game kicks off at 9:15 p.m. CT on ESPN. Below are the television coverage, streaming options, radio information and availability updates for the matchup in Tucson.

How to Watch TCU @ Arizona Football

Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs at Arizona Wildcats

Records: TCU 4-4, 2-3 Big 12; Arizona 6-2, 3-2 Big 12

Date: Friday, Nov. 6, 2026

Kickoff: 9:15 p.m. CT / 10:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 p.m. MST

Location: Casino Del Sol Stadium in Tucson, Arizona

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Morgan Uber

Streaming: ESPN app with a participating TV provider login

For more on the Wildcats, read our TCU at Arizona scouting report .

Outscoring the Jayhawks 22-3 in the second half, go inside the huddles that sparked the Horned Frogs. A new episode of Carter Boys drops tomorrow on YouTube!



📺 https://t.co/TdmXcaX9Oe pic.twitter.com/u5R1OyB0oU — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) November 3, 2026

A Challenging November Stretch

Arizona begins a demanding four-game finish for the Sonny Dykes-led Frogs. The Wildcats remain in the Big 12 race and will look to respond to their loss in Lubbock.

TCU returns to Fort Worth to face Kansas State on Nov. 14 and Utah on Nov. 21 before traveling to Texas Tech for a Thanksgiving matchup. At 4-4, the Frogs need two more wins to reach six victories and secure bowl eligibility.

For now, the focus is Fifita and Arizona. His experience and ability to extend plays will test TCU’s defense, especially if the Frogs struggle to sustain possessions.

For TCU, the offensive priorities are straightforward: protect Jaden Craig, create room in the running game and turn scoring opportunities into touchdowns. The comeback against Kansas offered something to build on, but the Frogs will need a more consistent performance in Tucson.

The offensive line remains central to that effort. Following A.J. Ricker’s dismissal, the group has another opportunity to show progress against an Arizona defense capable of putting pressure on the quarterback.

TCU vs. Arizona Injury and Availability Report

The following reflects initial availability updates dated Nov. 3. Designations remain subject to change before kickoff.

TCU’s running back depth remains a concern. Jon Denman is out, while Jeremy Payne is questionable after practicing Tuesday. Landon Walker is reportedly available but expected to have a limited role while playing with a cast. Receiver Terry Shelton is also out.

Arizona will be without cornerback Jay’Vion Cole and receiver R.J. Mosley, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Texas Tech. Defensive linemen Kevin Moorer Jr. and Ezra Funa and tight end Shane King are also out.

Safety Cam Chapa, receiver Caleb “Jet” Smith, defensive tackle Zac Siulepa and cornerback Swayde Griffin are questionable. Running back Ismail Mahdi and linebacker Max Harris are also questionable while awaiting eligibility decisions.

Tight end Cole Rusk is probable and could return after missing five games.

For TCU, Friday offers a chance to turn last week’s comeback into consecutive wins. Doing so will require another strong defensive effort and an offense that makes the most of its opportunities.

Stay Connected

Stay connected with TCU On SI and KillerFrogs.com for the latest Horned Frogs news, game previews and postgame coverage. Join the conversation with fellow TCU fans on the KillerFrogs Fan Forum as the Frogs head into the final stretch of the season.