TCU Football Report Card Against Kansas Reveals Work Ahead for Arizona

The Horned Frogs got back to .500 with a much-needed 22-16 win over the Kansas Jayhawks. One thing this game showed me is that the Frogs don't give up. Despite trailing 13-0 at halftime, TCU continued to fight and found a way to win.

Andy Avalos and his defense delivered the biggest momentum-changing plays, while Jaden Craig helped the offense finish the comeback. It wasn't a complete performance, but the Frogs did enough when it mattered.

Now, the question is whether this team can reach bowl eligibility. At 4-4, TCU needs two more wins with Arizona, Kansas State, Utah and Texas Tech remaining. I still predict the Frogs get there with wins over Kansas State and, as I keep saying, Texas Tech in Lubbock. Mark it down.

First comes a short week and a Friday night trip to Tucson. As our TCU vs. Arizona scouting report explains, the Frogs have another difficult assignment ahead. The Kansas win kept their bowl hopes moving forward, but the offensive inconsistency leaves little room for error.

Let's grade the Frogs against Kansas and look at what needs to improve heading into Arizona.

TCU Offense Grades Against Kansas

Quarterback: B

Some might find this grade a bit too high, but Jaden Craig did some good things in this game. Despite not throwing a touchdown pass, he helped carry the offense with his legs. He struggled to find his receivers in the first half, with some of those difficulties coming under pressure. In the second half, he used his legs more effectively and ultimately delivered the game-winning rushing touchdown.

With all the cards he was dealt, I thought Craig kept fighting. He finished 13-of-29 passing for 141 yards without an interception, along with 15 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown. The rushing production is what really impressed me. With the running game struggling to find consistency, Craig's legs gave the Frogs another way to move the ball when the passing game wasn't clicking.

🎙️ Jaden Craig’s game-winning touchdown run is this week’s Diamonds Direct Call of the Game‼️ pic.twitter.com/4L3b36tioN — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) November 2, 2026

Running Backs: D

This group has been plagued by injuries, and the offensive line has not given it much help, so it is not entirely the backs' fault. However, the production remains a concern.

TCU finished with 145 rushing yards, but 87 came from Craig. Amante Martin had seven carries for 15 yards, while Jon Denman added 10 yards on three attempts. Those two running backs combined for just 25 yards on 10 carries.

Ace Theus supplied another 30 yards and a touchdown on two rushing attempts, giving the offense an important boost. The Frogs still need more consistent production from their backs heading into Arizona.

Wide Receivers: B-

The receiving numbers weren't especially impressive, but there were some great catches that helped change the outcome. The group's impact also extended beyond the passing game, with Ace Theus scoring on a 28-yard run.

Jordan Dwyer made a spectacular catch on the two-point conversion following Craig's go-ahead touchdown. Dwyer led the team with six receptions for 46 yards, and Ed Small also came up with an incredible diving catch.

This group didn't produce big numbers through the air, but it made some important plays when the Frogs needed them.

Tight Ends: B

This was one of the quieter receiving games for this group, but the tight ends still made meaningful contributions. Kari Ashley led the team in receiving yards with three catches for 50 yards, and Ka'Morreun Pimpton added a 10-yard reception.

Overall, this group helped keep the Frogs' offense in the game and made important plays when they were needed.

Offensive Line: C

This group continues to struggle with consistency, as the Frogs were held to just 286 total yards. The offense especially struggled to sustain drives in the first half.

However, the line allowed only one sack, and I have to give it credit for that. I saw some slight improvement, but this group needs to keep getting better if the Frogs want to navigate the remaining schedule successfully.

Overall Offense Grade: C-

This offense needs to get better if the Frogs want to reach a bowl game, but I have seen some improvements. One example is Craig working through his reads and, when nothing is there, taking off instead of forcing a throw into coverage.

His ability to run gave TCU another option against Kansas. Moving forward, the Frogs need more consistent production around him.

TCU Defense Grades Against Kansas

Defensive Line: A

This group performed well, holding Kansas to 3.6 yards per carry on 46 rushing attempts. The Jayhawks finished with 166 rushing yards, but they did not score a rushing touchdown.

The line also helped create a critical turnover, with Koron Hayward forcing a fumble that Markis Deal recovered. This group continues to perform at a high level, and I have been impressed with its work this season.

Hayward with the sack ➡️ Deal with the recovery ‼️ https://t.co/7YL5Ak8ixz pic.twitter.com/kWjg8fxtr0 — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) October 31, 2026

Linebackers: A

This group stole the show. Max Carroll had a breakout game with eight tackles and a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown that got the Frogs on the board and changed the momentum.

The linebackers helped deliver the kind of defensive performance TCU needed to complete the comeback.

Secondary: B+

This group gave up some yardage, with Kansas finishing with 285 passing yards and one touchdown through the air. Still, the defense made enough stops to keep the Frogs in the game.

I liked the response in critical moments, but limiting explosive passes will be important against Noah Fifita and Arizona on Friday.

Overall Defense Grade: A

If it were me, I would give Andy Avalos consideration for the head coaching job. He continues to show that he knows how to get his guys ready.

Kansas moved the ball, but TCU's defense delivered a touchdown, created another takeaway and made critical stops. That ability to respond helped give the Frogs a chance to win.

TCU Special Teams Grades Against Kansas

Kicking: A

Kyle Lemmermann made both extra-point attempts. He did not have a field-goal attempt, but he handled his opportunities.

Punting: A

What else can I say about John Hoyet Chance? In my view, he is among the best punters in college football.

He was busy against Kansas, punting eight times and averaging 43.5 yards per punt. His longest traveled 55 yards and pinned the Jayhawks at their own 8-yard line. Chance continues to show how valuable he is to this team.

Returners: B-

The Frogs had five kickoff returns and three punt returns in this game. TCU struggled on punt returns, with Ed Small totaling just two yards on three returns and losing a fumble.

Ace Theus and Mason Peterson provided some positive moments on kickoff returns, but the unit still needs more consistent production.

Overall Special Teams Grade: B+

The special teams group was active throughout the game. Chance's punting and Lemmermann's extra points helped, but the punt-return turnover remains something the Frogs need to clean up.

Coaching Grade: C+

I would like to see more urgency from the coaching staff, especially on offense. Avalos' defense continues to give this team a chance, but the offensive play calling was questionable at times, making it difficult to sustain drives.

The comeback deserves credit. Now, the staff needs to help the Frogs build on it with a more complete performance at Arizona.

TCU’s Overall Grade Against Kansas: B-

The Frogs got the win, and that matters. However, there is still quite a bit to fix. This team fought hard against Kansas, and I loved the energy from the players during the comeback.

Now, TCU needs to carry that response into the final four games. With November here, the opportunities to turn this season into a bowl appearance are getting fewer.

What TCU Must Improve Before Facing Arizona

Friday's trip to Tucson will test whether the Frogs can turn their comeback into momentum. Arizona enters at 6-2, and quarterback Noah Fifita leads a passing offense averaging 324.1 yards per game.

TCU's secondary will need to limit explosive plays, while the offense must sustain more drives and give its defense some help. Our Arizona scouting report takes a closer look at the matchup, while the latest Big 12 football power rankings examine where the conference stands entering November.

For me, the biggest priorities are a faster offensive start, more consistent production from the running backs and better ball security on special teams. The Frogs showed against Kansas that they can fight back. Against Arizona, they need to give themselves less to overcome.

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